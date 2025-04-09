Vijay Deverakonda shares some unseen pics of his 'most favouritest' man on the planet

Vijay Deverakonda also treated the fans with some unseen pictures of his dad, with the first being a family picture with his parents and brother, Anand Deverakonda

Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda wished his 'most favouritest man on the planet', daddy Deverakonda as he turned a year older on Tuesday.

VD also treated the fans with some unseen pictures of his dad with the first being a family picture with his parents and brother, Anand Deverakonda.

The post further included a photo of Vijay's father scrolling his phone, while their furry frend Storm chills next to him.

This was followed by a picture of him smiling at the camera while relaxing on the couch.

At last, VD posted a short video of his father adorably petting Storm while checking out his phone.

Vijay also penned a heartfelt birthday note for his dad that read, "Happy Birthday to my most favouritest man on the planet...One irreplaceable man, our lives revolve around him and he has shaped everything about who I am today. I love you and i love you and i love you Daddy Devarakonda. Daddy and his wolf - they are like a tag team," along with a red heart emoji.

On the work front, Vijay is gearing up for the release of his next, "Kingdom".

The gripping teaser of the drama introduced us to VD's character as a “reincarnated leader” of the people.

The clip begins with a battlefield full of dead bodies scattered on the shore. As military agents get ready to attack, VD makes a powerful entry. He was shown wielding a police shield, followed by an image of him dressed as a prisoner.

"Kingdom" will also see Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev in crucial roles.

The Gowtam Tinnanuri's directorial enjoys Navin Nooli's editing, along with Girish Gangadharan, and Jomon T. John's cinematography. The highly-awaited project will feature music scored by ace composer Anirudh Ravichander.

The project has been produced by Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune4 Cinemas and Srikara Studios, with Sai Soujanya and Vamsi Krishna as the producers.

"Kingdom" is scheduled to reach the cinema halls on May 30, 2025.

