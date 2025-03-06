Mumbai: BMC takes action against unauthorised building in Madh Island

The structure, located at Darne House (Christian Pada) in P North division, was found to be in violation of municipal regulations, according to a statement from the BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday took action against an unauthorised building in the Madh Island area.

The eviction and demolition drive was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner (Zone 4) Vishwas Shankarwar and led by Assistant Commissioner of P North division, Kundan Valvi. A team comprising 10 workers, 10 police personnel, engineers, assistant engineers, and officials from the Building and Factory Department participated in the operation, the BMC said.

Given the densely populated nature of the area, special precautions were taken to ensure that the demolition process did not pose any risk to neighbouring structures. BMC authorities reaffirmed their commitment to taking strict action against unauthorised constructions in the city to uphold urban planning and safety regulations.

BMC carries out demolition drive at Matunga flower market

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday conducted a massive demolition drive at Matunga flower market, an official statement said.

The statement said that the civic body also conducted a demolition drive at Matunga Railway Station apart from the flower market area on Bhandarkar Road in Matunga.

"As many as 52 illegal shops were removed during the demolition drive," the officials said.

They said that the operation was led by Deputy Commissioner (Zone-2) Prashant Sapkale and Assistant Commissioner of F-North Ward Nitin Shukla.

The statement said that the BMC had noticed illegal encroachments and unauthorised constructions on the footpaths and roads in the flower market area, which led to the action.

As part of the demolition drive, about 22 illegal shops within a 300-meter radius were demolished, along with 30 shops that were encroaching on public space, the statement said.

The civic body also took action against unauthorised street vendors operating in the area, it said.

Around 105 personnel, 2 JCB machines, 6 dumpers, and 2 additional vehicles were deployed to conduct the demolition and adequate police security was also provided to ensure the smooth execution of the drive, the statement said.

"The demolition is part of the BMC's ongoing efforts to clear encroachments across the city," the officials said.

The action comes days after the civic body conducted a massive demolition drive in the Sakinaka area of western Mumbai.

The action was taken under the jurisdiction of the L Ward of the BMC, the civic officials said.

The drive included the removal of unauthorised floors, internal walls, and constructions in hotels, dormitories, and industrial premises, they said.