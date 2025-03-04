The BMC had earlier announced the schedule for online examinations to fill 690 vacant engineering cadre posts through direct recruitment on its official website

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday announced that the online examination for the post of sub-engineer (civil), scheduled for March 9, 2025, has been postponed.

The BMC had earlier announced the schedule for online examinations to fill 690 vacant engineering cadre posts through direct recruitment on its official website. Among these, the online examination for the sub-engineer (civil) post, scheduled for March 9, 2025, an official civic body statement said.

It said that the examination is expected to be conducted within approximately 15 days. Once the revised date is finalised, it will be published on the BMC's official website and in newspapers.

"The candidates are requested to take note of update," the BMC said.

Last year, the BMC had announced that it has relaxed the educational criteria for the post of executive assistants (clerks), removing the condition of clearing the Class 10 and degree exams in the first attempt, the PTI had reported.

The civic body had initiated the online process for filling 1,846 posts in August last year and had sought applications from eligible candidates following the announcement.

In a release, the BMC had said that it was decided to remove the "first attempt" condition and revise the educational criteria, noting that the decision will provide relief to lakhs of aspirants.

The decision was taken days after Devendra Fadnavis had requested the BMC chief to drop the recruitment condition in Mumbai civic body that a candidate must have cleared Class 10 and graduation exams in the first attempt.

Fadnavis had written to BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani, asking him to relax the condition.

"You must be aware that some students, due to some family or any other unavoidable reasons, can't clear examinations in the first attempt, but this does not mean the student is not brilliant. This has created an impression that injustice will be done to students who could not pass exams in the first attempt," Fadnavis had stated in his letter to the BMC chief last year.