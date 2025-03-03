Revised target of Rs 6200 crore within reach as BMC pushes for final month’s Rs 1200-crore goal; the civic body initially set a target of Rs 4950 crore, which was later revised to Rs 6200 crore

Property tax is the BMC’s primary source of income. Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Mumbai: BMC’s property tax collection hits three-year high at Rs 5069.77 crore x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has recovered Rs 5069.77 crore in property tax from April 2024 to February 2025, marking its highest collection in three years. The civic body initially set a target of Rs 4950 crore, which was later revised to Rs 6200 crore. By February, the BMC had collected Rs 5069.77 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials from the civic assessment and collection department said, “In one month, we have targeted a collection of Rs 1200 crore.” They also noted that most taxpayers cleared their dues in the last month. In 2022-23, the BMC collected Rs 4994.15 crore, while in 2023-24, the figure dropped to Rs 2860.60 crore. “The recovery of property tax declined due to a pending court case. This year, we are also recovering pending property tax from the last financial year,” an official said.

The property tax collected from different zones stands at Rs 1557.87 crore from the city area, Rs 2527.82 crore from the western suburbs, and Rs 977.39 crore from the eastern suburbs. Additionally, the BMC has decided to impose property tax on commercial slums, with an estimated collection of Rs 250 crore for 2024-25. This decision aims to boost the civic body’s revenue.

In his 2025-26 budget speech, civic chief Bhushan Gagrani called for the need to strengthen revenue sources. The BMC has set a property tax collection target of Rs 5200 crore for 2025-26. Since the abolition of octroi, property tax has remained the BMC’s primary revenue source. To improve recovery, the BMC has been issuing notices to defaulters and has even seized properties from some major defaulters.

BMC collected property tax in previous years

2022-2023

Rs 4994.15 cr

2023-2024

Rs 2860 cr

2024-2025 (till February)

Rs 5069.77 cr