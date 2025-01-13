Currently, owners have an option of making the payment through debit and credit cards as well as via net banking, UPI, and NEFT. However, more simple options should be provided by the municipal corporation, the civic chief said

Bhushan Gagrani, the Commissioner and Administrator of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), held an interaction with the officers and employees of the Tax Assessment and Collection Department on Monday.

During the meeting, he directed the officials to make property tax collection easier in Mumbai.

"Tax revenue is necessary for the development of civic services and facilities provided to Mumbaikars. The role of the property owner is also important in maintaining the financial cash flow of the corporation. Assessment and collection of property tax is a challenging task considering the topography and density of population of the Mumbai metropolis. The officers of the Tax Assessment and Collection Department are doing a good job in overcoming this. However, more efforts should be made to ensure that the property owner's payments are received regularly and on time, and the payment of taxes is made easier and convenient," said Gagrani. He also directed that the commercial properties in the slum areas should be ascertained and brought under tax net.

Gagrani said that property tax is the main source of income of the municipal corporation. At present, BMC's Tax Assessment and Collection Department has a record of 2,43,989 original properties. This includes residential and non-residential properties. "Old buildings are being developed in the city. Also, there is an increase in new properties in the suburbs. The municipal corporation has set stages for the valuation of properties. It should be implemented effectively. Information on all new constructions, changes in existing structures and properties, if any, should be made available by the Building Proposal, Building and Factories Department for making necessary changes in taxation. For this, it is necessary to coordinate between various departments of the Municipal Corporation," Gagrani added.

He acknowledged that while BMC has made the process of filing property tax online simple, there is scope for further improvement. Currently, the Mumbai civic body accepts payment through debit and credit cards as well as via net banking, UPI, and NEFT. "However, more simple options should be provided by the municipal corporation. A system should be made available so that citizens do not need to go to the civic facility directly," the civic chief said, adding that instead of rushing to meet the property tax target at the end of the financial year, a time-bound programme should be decided at the beginning of the financial year.

He also stated that compared to the other municipal corporations in the country, the property tax collection of the Mumbai civic body is remarkable. "The response of the officers and employees of the Tax Assessment and Collection Department towards the citizens of Mumbai is good," said Gagrani, hoping that the officers and employees of the Tax Assessment and Collection Department would record better performance.

During the meeting, the officials also discussed on other issues such as seizure and detention of immovable and movable properties, awareness generation for payment of taxes, recovery of pending property taxes, new sources of revenue generation, difficulties in tax collection and measures to facilitate the smooth functioning of the department.