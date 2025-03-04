In a written reply to the lower House, Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, said 275 cases of murder and 766 cases of attempt to murder were registered in the district in Marathwada in the last five years

CM Fadnavis speaks to the media outside Vidhan Bhavan. Pic/X

Listen to this article 36 murder cases were registered in Beed from January to October 2024: CM Fadnavis x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday informed the state assembly that 36 murder cases were registered in Beed district from January to October 2024, news agency PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a written reply to the lower House during the Maharashtra Budget Session 2025, Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, said 275 cases of murder and 766 cases of attempt to murder were registered in the district in the Marathwada region in the past five years.

Beed district has been in the news in the last couple of months after the murder of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

PTI reported that the Maharashtra CM further stated that 260 persons involved in these cases held arms licences, and 199 licences of permit holders, including deceased persons, were suspended or cancelled after the cases were registered.

He also informed the house that eight persons have been arrested under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the Beed Sarpanch murder case.

Another accused, Krishna Andhale, is still absconding, while Sub-inspector Rajesh Patil of Kaij Police Station has been suspended, PTI reported.

Deshmukh was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9, last year, allegedly for attempting to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy company in the district.

The state Crime Investigation Department (CID) on February 27 has filed a more than 1,200 pages of charge sheet at a court in Beed in Deshmukh's murder and two related cases.

Maharashtra Budget Session 2025: MVA to move breach of privilege notice against state govt

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Jayant Patil on Tuesday said that the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will move a breach of privilege notice against the state government for not informing the legislature about Dhananjay Munde's resignation as minister, when the Maharashtra Budget Session 2025 is currently underway, reported news agency PTI.



Before the session proceedings commenced on Tuesday, Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis informed mediapersons that Munde had stepped down from the cabinet and he had accepted the NCP leader's resignation.



"It is a breach of privilege of the House. A development like this should have been announced in the legislature first. We will move a breach of privilege," Patil, the NCP (SP) state president, told reporters in Mumbai, PTI reported.

The MVA comprises Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), Congress and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

Munde, the state food and civil supplies minister, resigned from the Fadnavis government on Tuesday, days after his close aide Walmik Karad was named as the mastermind in Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case.

(With PTI inputs)