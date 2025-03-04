A total of 15,873 cases of drug consumption were registered in Maharashtra in which 14,230 accused were arrested. The CM also informed that drugs worth Rs 3679.36 crore, were seized in Pune in 129 NDPS Act cases

CM Fadnavis speaks to the media outside Vidhan Bhavan. Pic/X

Listen to this article Maharashtra Budget Session 2025: Drugs worth over Rs 4,240 crore seized in 2024, informs CM Devendra Fadnavis x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadanvis on Tuesday informed the state assembly that the Mahayuti government has taken stringent action on the sale and consumption of narcotic drugs and implemented multiple preventive measures to curb narco trade in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the Maharashtra Budget Session 2025, Fadnavis informed the legislators that a total of 2,738 cases of drug trafficking have been registered so far this year in which 3,627 people have been arrested till Monday, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, drugs worth more than Rs 4,240 crore were seized last year, CM Fadnavis informed the assembly.

⁠Apart from drugs trafficking, cases against drug consumption have also been registered under various Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, sections, ANI reported. A total of 15,873 cases of drug consumption were registered in which 14,230 accused were arrested on charges of banned drug consumption in the year 2024, CM Fadnavis informed.

⁠Pune and Mumbai saw the highest amount of drug seizure cases in 2024. While drugs worth Rs 3679.36 crore were seized in Pune in 129 NDPS Act cases, seizures worth Rs 512 core were made from Mumbai in 1,153 NDPS Act cases, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, on day 2 of the Maharashtra Budget Session 2025, members of the ruling Mahayuti demanded the suspension of Samajwadi Party legislator Abu Asim Azmi from the Maharashtra Assembly for eulogising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, news agency PTI reported. They also demanded that Azmi be booked for treason.

The uproar over the issue led to the House being adjourned for the day after multiple disruptions, as the members, including Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, remained steadfast on their demand for action against Azmi.



According to PTI, soon after the House proceedings began, the ruling alliance members claimed Azmi was a descendent of Aurangzeb, who tortured Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and brutally killed him.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Atul Bhatkalkar demanded that Azmi be booked for treason and be suspended from the assembly for the Maharashtra Budget Session 2025.



Another BJP Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), Sudhir Mungantiwar, demanded that Aurangazeb's grave be demolished, PTI reported.

Shiv Sena minister Gulabrao Patil also demanded action against Azmi.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)