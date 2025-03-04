MVA stunned by Rs 6486 cr proposal; Opposition demands Mahayuti ministers’ resignations

(From left) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and others attend a joint session on the first day of the state Assembly’s Budget session, in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Maharashtra Budget Session 2025 commences with record-low supplementary demands x 00:00

The Maharashtra government tabled supplementary demands worth Rs 6486 crore as the four-week state budget session commenced on Monday. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who also heads the state finance department, presented the supplementary demands. While the state is focusing on financial discipline, the MVA allies—Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Shiv Sena (UBT)—were taken aback by the historically low supplementary budget.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior NCP-SP leaders Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad claimed that the state has never seen such a low supplementary budget. “I have never seen a supplementary budget with such a low figure,” said Patil, who has presented the state budget nine times. Echoing similar views, Congress leader Nana Patole took a sarcastic dig at the Mahayuti government. “Ajit Pawar must be congratulated for this move,” said Patole, former Maharashtra Congress president.

During budget presentations, the government allocates funds for each department. However, when expenses exceed the allocated amount, ministers and departments request additional funds, which require legislative approval. Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve said, “The government made tall promises to lure voters with welfare schemes, but now the real picture is clear.”

Guv addresses both houses

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, addressing both houses of the legislature at Vidhan Bhavan on Monday, assured that the state government is committed to resolving the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute. He said expert advocates have been appointed to represent the state before the Supreme Court. The Governor also reiterated Maharashtra’s economic strength, highlighting that the state contributes over 14 per cent to the country’s total GDP and remains one of India’s leading industrial hubs.

Next instalment on March 8

The Mahayuti government’s flagship welfare scheme, Ladki Bahin Yojana, will see its February instalment disbursed on March 8. Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare announced the date, emphasising that the instalment will be given on International Women’s Day.

MVA’s resignation demands

Before the legislative session began, MVA leaders staged a protest against the ruling Mahayuti government, demanding the resignation of NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) ministers Dhananjay Munde and Manikrao Kokate. Opposition members raised slogans, intensifying political pressure on the government.

Ambiguity over LoP to end

Congress and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) have indicated they have no objections to Shiv Sena (UBT) claiming the Leader of the Opposition post in the Legislative Assembly.

Senior Sena leaders Bhaskar Jadhav, Sunil Prabhu, and Aaditya Thackeray are said to be the front-runners for the position. Party insiders suggest Jadhav is the likely choice, though the final decision will depend on consultations with alliance partners and Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

There is also speculation that Congress may get the Leader of the Opposition post in the Legislative Council if Shiv Sena (UBT) takes the Assembly position. Congress MLC Satej Patil is a key contender for the Council post.