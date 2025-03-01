Maharashtra government govt denies charge about high HSRP fee for vehicles, says rate on par with other states

In a statement issued late on Friday evening, the government said due process was followed while awarding tenders for the registration plates, and a high-power committee had approved the rates

The Maharashtra government has rejected the Opposition's allegation about charging a high fee for high-security registration plates (HSRPs), citing that the prices were on par with the other states.

In a statement issued late on Friday evening, the government said due process was followed while awarding tenders for the registration plates, and a high-power committee had approved the rates.

The opposition parties, NCP (SP) and Congress, on Friday, wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding a probe into the contracts awarded to companies for HSRPs.

HSRPs are licence plates designed to curb theft and other fraudulent activities related to vehicle identification through enhanced security features.

The government has made HSRPs mandatory for vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. It extended the deadline to fit HSRPs till April 30.

As per the government's statement, the Transport Commissioner's Office issued orders for the fees based on the rates approved by the committee, and the charges include number plates and fitment charges.

The government claimed that in other states, the HSRP rates excluding GST ranged between Rs 420-480 for two-wheelers, Rs 450-550 for three-wheelers and Rs 690-800 for four-wheelers and heavy vehicles.

It pointed out that in Maharashtra, the charges excluding GST were Rs 450 for two-wheelers, Rs 500 for three-wheelers and Rs 745 for four-wheelers and heavy vehicles.

State Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal and NCP (SP) state chief Jayant Patil have written separate letters to the chief minister, accusing the government of charging an exorbitant fee, and have sought a probe into the contracts awarded to companies for HSRPs.

Maharashtra government to have single window system for approval process of 1660 petrol pumps

A single window system will be set up at the collector's office in every district in Maharashtra to facilitate the approval of 1,660 petrol pumps, state revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Friday.

The system is being implemented on the directives of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he added.

The Union government has approved 1,660 new petrol pumps, and once operational, these will create approximately 30,000 jobs and attract investment of Rs 3,500-4,000 crore in Maharashtra, he said.

"The approval process should be completed within three months. The revenue department has been tasked with developing a streamlined standard operating procedure (SOP) with minimal conditions and essential requirements. Divisional commissioners have been instructed to issue necessary directives immediately," Bawankule said in a statement.

"The Maharashtra government plans to set up 2,000 new petrol pumps. To facilitate this, a single window system will be introduced at district collector offices, assisting fuel companies to obtain clearances from revenue department, police and Public Works Department (PWD). Since employment generation and investment promotion are key priorities, the single window system is being launched," Bawankule stated.