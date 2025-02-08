The move aims to curb vehicle-related crimes, such as number plate tampering and forgery, while ensuring easy identification of vehicles on the road

File Photo

Listen to this article Mumbai RTO urges vehicle owners to install high-security number plates x 00:00

The Mumbai Regional Transport Office (RTO) has urged vehicle owners to install High-Security Registration Number Plates (HSRPs) on vehicles manufactured before April 1, 2019. This initiative aligns with the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, and directives from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, which mandate HSRPs for all vehicles manufactured after April 1, 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move aims to curb vehicle-related crimes, such as number plate tampering and forgery, while ensuring easy identification of vehicles on the road. In light of national security concerns, the Supreme Court has also mandated the installation of HSRPs on older vehicles, the Maharashtra Transport Commissioner’s Office said.

Mandatory compliance for vehicle owners

The Maharashtra government has now extended this rule to older vehicles, making it compulsory for all vehicles to be fitted with high-security plates. The Mumbai Central RTO has appealed to vehicle owners in its jurisdiction, emphasising the importance of timely compliance.

The RTO has designated Real Maison India Limited as the authorised agency for HSRP installation in Mumbai. Vehicle owners can book an appointment through the official portal https://hsrpmhzone2.in to get their plates installed, the Maharashtra Transport Commissioner’s Office said.

Even vehicles registered outside Mumbai (Central) but being used within the jurisdiction must comply with the directive. In case of any issues or complaints, vehicle owners can report them on the service provider's portal or directly to the Mumbai Central RTO.

Penalties for non-compliance

The RTO has warned that failure to install HSRPs could result in restrictions on vehicle-related services, including ownership transfer, address change, loading/unloading permits, issuance of duplicate registration certificates (RC), and insurance renewal.

Additionally, authorities have stated that in the future, vehicles without HSRPs or with fake HSRPs will face penal action.

Vehicle owners are advised to adhere to the directive at the earliest to avoid penalties and ensure compliance with the law.