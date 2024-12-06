The Maharashtra Transport Department Commissioner's Office has set March 31, 2025 deadline for installation of the HSRPs to the vehicles and appointed three agencies, after a long-drawn-out tendering process, to carry out the task

More than two crore vehicles registered in Maharashtra before April 2019 will have to be fitted with High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) in the next four months to avoid imposition of penalty on their owners, reported news agency PTI.

The Maharashtra Transport Department Commissioner's Office has set March 31, 2025 deadline for installation of the HSRPs to the vehicles and appointed three agencies, after a long-drawn-out tendering process, to carry out the task.

The authorities issued the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the new registration plates on Wednesday, a day before the new Maharashtra government led by Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in, reported PTI.

To curb vehicle thefts and bring uniformity in vehicle's identity marks, the fitment of these number plates was made mandatory for the vehicles registered in Maharashtra before April 2019, and the onus of installing those was on the manufacturers.

Made of a rare aluminum alloy, HSRP contains a retro-reflective film with a verification inscription 'India', a chromium-based Ashok Chakra hologram, the hot-stamped letter IND in blue, and a 10-digit laser-branding of a unique serial number, making it tamper-proof.

"It is the responsibility of the vehicle owner to get HSRP and a third registration mark sticker installed by March 31, 2025," the SOPs said, reported PTI.

The enforcement authorities (Regional Transport Offices and police) have been authorised to take legal action and impose fine for non-compliance under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 after the March 2025 deadline ends.

The rates for installation of the HSRPs are Rs 450 for two-wheelers and tractors, Rs 500 for three-wheelers, and Rs 745 for four-wheelers (including cars, trucks, buses and other vehicles), excluding GST.

The Transport Commissioner's office has appointed three agencies - Rosmerta Safety Systems Ltd, Real Mazon India Ltd, and FTA HSRP Solutions Pvt Ltd, for the task of installing new registration plates in three zones across Maharashtra.

Rosmerta will handle Zone 1 (12 RTO offices), Real Mazon will cover Zone 2 (16 RTO offices), and FTA will manage Zone 3 (27 RTO offices), the SOPs said.

The guidelines, however, did not mention any particular date from which the agencies will start fitment of the number plates.

Some retired RTO officials said the deadline set for affixing the number plates with a unique identification number and predetermined security features, was impractical.

"The Maharashtra transport commissioner has set a ridiculous and impractical deadline for installing HSRP on old vehicles. It takes more than six months for RTOs to recalibrate e-meters of 5-7 lakh autos and taxis. How is it possible for three agencies to install HSRP to more than two crore vehicles in less than a four-month period?" a retired official of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department said, reported PTI.

As per the rule, HSRPs are fitted on the front and rear sides of the vehicles along with a third registration mark sticker on the vehicle's windscreen as prescribed in Rule 50 of the Motor Vehicles Act. For new vehicles registered as of April 1, 2019, HSRPs have already been made mandatory, and the responsibility of their fitment is on the manufacturers, reported PTI.

In August 2023, the Maharashtra government had invited tenders for the fitment of HSRPs to more than two crore vehicles registered before April 1, 2019.

As per the HSRP tender documents, about 2.10 crore vehicles, including 1.62 crore two-wheelers and 33 lakh four-wheelers, were registered in Maharashtra between 2008 and 2019.

Each agency must set up HSRP embossing and installation centres in their respective zones based on vehicle numbers. They will also create software or an application for appointments, payments, and grievance handling.

As per the SOPs, vehicle owners will have to book an appointment for HSRP installation at least two days in advance, and the agencies are required to have the HSRP plates ready by that time.

After installation, the agencies will have to update the details of the affixed plates, including the unique laser number (at least 10 digits), vehicle registration number, and photos, through the web-based application.

(With inputs from PTI)