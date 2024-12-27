Transport commissioner says all arrangements in place, fines will be levied only after ‘satisfactory progress’

The HSRPs cannot be tampered with. Representation pic

Listen to this article High security registration plates: Two crore vehicles must get the new plates in just three months x 00:00

How can 2 crore vehicles get fitted with HSRP (High Security Registration Plates) within three months? The Maharashtra Transport Commissioner’s Office has set a deadline of March 31, 2025, for affixing HSRPs for the old vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. “We have issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and the link is already live where people can go and start registering. The HSRPs are important to curb vehicle theft and bring uniformity to vehicle identification.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have appointed three agencies for the task of installing new registration plates in three zones across Maharashtra. On Thursday the transport department took meetings of all Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in the state to monitor the development and sensitise staff about handling citizens,” Maharashtra Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar told mid-day.

As per SOP, the onus will be on the vehicle owner for getting HSRP installed by March 31, 2025. Enforcement authorities (RTOs and police) have been asked to take legal action and impose fines for non-compliance under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, after expiry of the March 2025 deadline.

But how will 2 crore vehicles complete the process in three months? “Well, 2 crore is a rough estimate. It was a figure that we mentioned when the tender documents were being finalised between 2008 and 2019. The vehicles before 2019 have been on a natural decline and there are not as many now. It will be around 1 crore plus. The three agencies will have multiple centres in the respective RTOs that will complete the task,” Bhimanwar added.

Won’t there be crowding and rush at the last minute? “No. We will assess how things are progressing and increase the number of centres in each RTO area as per requirement. The three agencies selected will be offering a warranty of one year so there will be assurance to vehicle owners,” he said.

With the RTOs and police being authorised to take legal action for non-compliance, there will be panic. “Firstly, we will strive to complete it within the given timeframe. We will assess the progress and it is only after our authorisation that the process of challans for this offence will be activated. We will do it only after there has been satisfactory progress. Till then, no one will be able to generate fines for this. But we appeal to vehicle owners to get the process completed soon. All options like payment etc are online,” he said.

What is HSRP?

Made of a rare aluminium alloy, the HSRPs contain a retro-reflective film with a verification inscription ‘India’, a chromium-based Ashok Chakra hologram, the hot-stamped letter IND in blue, and a 10-digit laser branding of a unique serial number, making it tamper-proof.

What is unique?

The number plates will have snap lock which means the number plates cannot be tampered with. The non-removable snap lock ensures that the number plate cannot be removed without breaking the lock.

Can I register now?

Yes. The process has begun, with the link already active. The process will be expedited through aggressive promotion, etc by January 2025.

What is the process?

After payment is made online vendors will provide dates when one can take the vehicle for the change. There is software created for appointments, payments, and grievance handling. Vehicle owners will have to book an appointment for HSRP installation at least two days in advance, and the agencies are required to have the HSRP plates ready by that time.

What is the cost?

HSRP: The cost of each HSRP measuring 200 mm x 100 mm and 285 mm x 45 mm in size for two-wheelers and three-wheelers will be Rs 219.9, while the plates of 500 mm x 120 mm and 340 mm x 200 mm for four or more wheeled vehicles will cost Rs 342.41, excluding GST.

Snap Lock: The cost of snap locks and the third registration mark, excluding GST, will be Rs 10.18 and Rs 50, respectively, for all types of vehicles. Including GST, the total cost per vehicle will fall in the range of Rs 531 to Rs 879.

Link to register: https://transport.maharashtra.gov.in/ZoneWiseWebsiteRedirect.html