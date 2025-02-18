HSRPs are licenced plates designed to curb theft and other fraudulent activities related to vehicle identification through enhanced security features. The transport department announced that the new deadline for vehicle owners to affix HSRPs will be April 30, instead of the original deadline of March 31

The Maharashtra Transport Department announced on Tuesday that the deadline for affixing High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) on vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, has been extended by one month.

HSRPs are specialised plates designed to prevent vehicle theft and fraudulent activities through enhanced security features. The transport department, in a newspaper advertisement, revealed that the new deadline for vehicle owners to install HSRPs is now April 30, 2025, instead of the original deadline of March 31, a senior official informed PTI.

According to the official, over five lakh vehicles registered before 2019 have already been fitted with HSRPs, which are aimed at reducing thefts and standardising number plates to aid in the effective enforcement of traffic laws.

"To avoid a fine of Rs 1,000 under Rule 50 of CMVR (Central Motor Vehicles Rules) and Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, please ensure that you install an HSRP on your vehicle by April 30, 2025," the advertisement reads.

The transport department had initially set a deadline of March 31 for fitting HSRPs on vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. More than 2.10 crore vehicles were expected to be fitted with HSRPs by the deadline, PTI reported.

The Transport Commissioner's office has appointed three agencies—Rosmerta Safety Systems Ltd, Real Mazon India Ltd, and FTA HSRP Solutions Pvt Ltd—to handle the installation of new registration plates across three zones in Maharashtra. Rosmerta will be responsible for Zone 1 (12 RTO offices), Real Mazon will manage Zone 2 (16 RTO offices), and FTA will oversee Zone 3 (27 RTO offices), following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for fitting HSRPs on older vehicles.

Made from a special aluminium alloy, an HSRP includes a retro-reflective film, a verification inscription of 'India', a chromium-based Ashok Chakra hologram, a hot-stamped 'IND' in blue, and a unique 10-digit laser-etched serial number, making it tamper-proof.

The SOPs also state that vehicle owners are responsible for ensuring that both the HSRP and a third registration mark sticker are installed, PTI reported.

The cost of fitting HSRPs ranges from Rs 531 to Rs 879, which includes GST and the snap lock charge, as per the transport department.

In August 2023, the Maharashtra government had called for tenders to fit HSRPs on more than two crore vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. According to the HSRP tender documents, around 2.10 crore vehicles, including 1.62 crore two-wheelers and 33 lakh four-wheelers, were registered in Maharashtra between 2008 and 2019.

(With PTI inputs)