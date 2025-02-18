Mumbai Dabbawala Association urges Maharashtra government to declare ‘Chhaava’ movie tax-free

The Mumbai Dabbawala Association has formally requested Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to grant tax-free status to the movie Chhaava

The Mumbai Dabbawala Association has formally requested Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to grant tax-free status to the movie Chhaava. Based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the film showcases the heroic journey and sacrifices of the revered Maratha king.

In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Mumbai Dabbawala Association highlighted their historical ties to the Maval region, from which many Dabbawalas originate. "Our ancestors were warriors in the army of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and fought alongside him on the battlefield. For us, both Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj are revered figures," said Subhash Talekar, president of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association.

The association praised the Chhaava movie for its accurate portrayal of Sambhaji Maharaj’s life and sacrifices, which they believe is essential for inspiring future generations. They asserted that granting the film tax-free status would enable a broader audience to experience the Maratha king’s legacy and valour, ensuring his story reaches and resonates with more people.

Subhash Talekar, president of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association, signed the letter, urging the government to grant tax exemption for the film as a tribute to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his enduring legacy.

"Chhaava" stars Kaushal in the role of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandana as his wife Maharani Yesubai. The Hindi period drama is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films.

The movie brings to life the courageous Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's story, starting with his coronation in 1681.

The film also stars Akshaye Khanna. However, it has been surrounded by controversy, with a dance sequence featuring the character of Sambhaji Maharaj performing the Lezim, a traditional Maharashtrian dance, being removed after objections from political figures, including Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant.

The movie has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office. The film, which opened to a positive response from the audience, has been enjoying a dream run at the box office since its release on February 14.