Accompanied by security officials, Vicky Kaushal was dressed in a traditional kurta pajama as he offered prayers at the Babulnath Temple in Mumbai

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Vicky Kaushal offers prayers at Babulnath temple as Chhaava roars in theatres x 00:00

Actor Vicky Kaushal visited the Babulnath Temple in Mumbai on Monday to seek blessings for the success of his latest film, 'Chhaava'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accompanied by security officials, Vicky was dressed in a traditional kurta pyjama as he offered prayers at the temple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

After seeking Lord Shiva's blessings, Vicky interacted with his fans and clicked pictures with them.

The actor's visit to the temple comes as 'Chhaava' continues to be a hit at the box office, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in its opening weekend.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film collected over Rs 121.43 crore at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, shattering all pre-release predictions.

Adarsh took to Instagram to confirm the news. "'CHHAAVA' HAS DHAMAKEDAAR, ZABARDAST WEEKEND... #Chhaava sets the #Boxoffice on Sunday, registering a phenomenal opening weekend by crossing the Rs 100 cr mark..."

'Chhaava' is a period drama that portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Vicky Kaushal impresses audiences with his role as the Maratha ruler.

In a recent interview with ANI, Vicky admitted that playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was his "toughest role" yet.

"Playing such a historical figure requires a lot of discipline, and discipline is tough. If you are not used to discipline, where I was, it becomes very challenging because it's not just a one-month commitment; it's a commitment for one-and-a-half to two years," Vicky said.

The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, also stars Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever