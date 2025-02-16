The mass popularity of Chhaava in Maharashtra has been met with an overwhelming response, with about 97% occupancy in theatres in some cities

In Pic: Chhaava poster

Listen to this article Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava roars in Maharashtra, gets midnight and early morning shows as several theatres enjoy 97% occupancy x 00:00

Vicky Kaushal & Rashmika Mandanna's most anticipated film Chhaava is finally released, and the period drama has already taken the box office by storm. The movie has minted about Rs 67 crore in just two days of its release, and the Laxman Utekar film is already racing to touch the Rs 100 crore mark. With the growing trend and the reviews from audiences, it looks like the period drama will enter the 100 crore club by this weekend itself.

Theatres enjoy 97% occupancy

The mass popularity of the movie in Maharashtra has been met with an overwhelming response, with about 97% occupancy in theatres in some cities. To meet the high demands of moviegoers, reportedly, many theatres across Maharashtra have added late-night and early-morning shows.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Chhaava is targeting around Rs 110 crore for its opening weekend. In his tweet, he wrote, "Apart from #Maharashtra, which is on a record-setting spree, key centres like #Delhi, #NCR, #Ahmedabad, #Surat, #Vadodara, #Rajkot, #Indore, #Bhopal, #Hyderabad, and #Bengaluru witnessed strong occupancies on Saturday... The growth in business indicates that #Chhaava has found acceptance beyond its core market [#Maharashtra]."

According to a Hindustan Times report, many theatres in Mumbai and Pune have included midnight and early-morning shows from Sunday onwards. The centres have added shows as early as 6 a.m. and as late as 1:30 a.m.

A Bollywood Hungama report revealed that the show timings in several theatres in Maharashtra are as late as 12:45 a.m., 1 a.m., 1:15 a.m., and even 1:30 a.m. However, these have not come into effect as of now.

More about Chhaava

Chhaava, one of the most anticipated films of this year, is a period drama that tells the story of Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of the great Maratha leader Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Sambhaji was the second Chatrapati of the Maratha kingdom and ruled the empire for about 8 years before he was captured by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The movie explores the ruling period of Chatrapati Sambhaji and how he fought bravely against the Mughals to protect the Maratha empire.

The movie stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead and titular role of Chhaava, while Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife Yesubai. Akshaye Khanna aces the role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, while Diana Penty plays his daughter. Apart from the lead cast, Ashutosh Rana, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Divya Dutta play pivotal roles in the movie.