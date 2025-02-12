Vicky Kaushal is currently under a Chhaava fever, and he shared his description of Katrina Kaif in Sanskrit. Katrina has taken to her Instagram to share the fun video

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif

Listen to this article Chhaava fever! Vicky Kaushal describes Katrina Kaif in Sanskrit: ‘Vichitr kintu…’ x 00:00

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. Katrina, who is quite active on Instagram, often shares cute couple moments. Recently, as Vicky gears up for the release of his upcoming period drama Chhaava, Katrina shared a peek into how her husband describes her. However, there’s a twist—Vicky is currently under a Chhaava fever, and he shared his description of Katrina in Sanskrit.

In the video that Katrina shared on her Instagram stories, we can see Vicky describing Katrina as, “Vichitr kintu satya prani hein aap,” which translates to, “You are a weird but honest being.”

What does Katrina Kaif love about Vicky Kaushal?

During her appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2022, Katrina said, “The way Vicky is with his family—Sunny, his mom, and dad—is so incredible. At some point, even if you find certain things about the way he would be at the beginning of our relationship a little bit restrictive, the one thought that always occurred to me was—if this is the kind of respect, loyalty, and importance he gives to his family, this is the same respect and importance he is going to give to his family when he is married. His principles and values are so strong that it was overwhelming to me.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s relationship

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. The couple hosted grand wedding celebrations at Six Senses Fort Barwara from December 7–9, 2021. The ceremonies included Mehendi, Haldi, Sangeet, and the final wedding ceremony.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s work front

On the professional front, Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas, a mystery thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan, where she received acclaim for her portrayal of Maria alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Earlier this year, she also starred opposite Salman Khan in Tiger 3, which included cameos from Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his period drama Chhaava, a historical film in which he plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the film’s teaser and trailer have already captivated audiences with Vicky’s fierce portrayal. Chhaava is set for release on February 14, 2025. Vicky will also star in Bhansali’s Love and War alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.