Earlier this year, Katrina Kaif revealed she was in talks with 'Jigra' maker Vasan Bala for a film. The video has resurfaced after poor box office performance of Alia Bhatt-starrer

Vasan Bala's film 'Jigra' starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina hit the theatres on October 11. The film that opened to mixed reviews has been making headlines for its poor box office performance and storyline. Casting Alia Bhatt in the film has also been a topic of discussion on social media. In an interview, Vasan had revealed that even before the script was completed, producer Karan Johar had shared it with Alia Bhatt who liked it and agreed to be a part of it. Reportedly, Alia was not the first choice for the film.

Amid these discussions on social media, An old video of Katrina Kaif talking on Mid-day's Sit With Hitlist has gone viral. In the interview, shared after the release of her film 'Merry Christmas' , Katrina Kaif spoke about being in talks with filmmaker Vasan Bala for a project. During the interview, Kaif was talking about how she has been in talks with filmmakers who are known for making different kinds of cinema.

"For some reason, none of those films worked and it would not be because of me. For some reason, it would just not happen. I really felt that was not my destiny. But I was always in touch (with the filmmakers)," said Katrina.

She further spoke about how she had great conversations with 'Jigra' makes Vasan Bala. "For example, me and Vasan Bala had multiple meetings a year and half ago. I was messaging him and we had great coffee conversations. He has come over and he has discussed an idea. It's not like I am sitting in a different land. I love their films," she shared.

What did Vasan Bala say about Alia Bhatt 's casting in Jigra?

In a recent interview with Tried and Refused Productions, Vasan Bala recalled sending a rough draft of Jigra to the film's producer Karan Johar, who without his knowledge, forwarded it to Alia. Vasan shared, “I was really not happy with it. I was like, 'I would have at least done some spellcheck, grammar check, hygiene, written some very nice hero entry. So that email was sent, I was like, 'Why did you do this?'.” Alia Bhatt shared that she thought the script was incomplete when she first received it.

However, Vasan's comment was blown out of proportion and it was insinuated that Alia got the film because of her family-like bond with Karan.

Responding to nepotism criticism, Karan tried to put an end to the discussion. He posted on Instagram, sharing a quote by I’m Salmiah that said, "Twitter became X and became my X a while ago… I broke up with the nauseous noise and muted the unwarranted angst … but social media is like the Lockness monster it’s gets to you even when you can’t see it.. so was flooded with Vasan Bala’s interview which he answered with pure innocence and so much love … the gore misinterpretation of his comment about me sending the script to Alia without his grammar checks made me laugh initially at the ludicrousness of it all but now is truly annoying me…(sic.)"