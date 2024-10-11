Kangana Ranaut has posted a cryptic post on Alia Bhatt's Jigra's release day: 'When you destroy women-centric films and make sure that...'

Kangana Ranaut pens cryptic note

Kangana Ranaut never shies away from expressing her opinions on anything she wishes, whether it's stating her point directly or taking an indirect jab at something. Kangana has always been vocal. Now, she has posted a note on her Instagram story amid the release of Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra'.

Kangana Ranaut pens note on Jigra's release day

Kangana wrote in her Instagram story, “When you destroy women-centric films and make sure that they don't work, they don't work, even when you make them. Read that again. Thanks.” Though the 'Emergency' actress didn't name anyone, it appears she is referring to Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra', as the film had a modest box office opening, according to reports by Sacnilk.

The reported box office numbers suggest that 'Jigra' earned around ₹3.58 crore (net) on its first day across all languages in India. If Kangana's post is indeed aimed at Alia, this wouldn't be the first time she has taken a dig at her. In the past, she made strong statements about Bhatt during the release of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Before the release of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Kangana wrote, “This Friday, ₹200 crore will be burnt to ashes at the box office... for a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that rom-com bimbo can act... the biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting... yeh nahi sudhrenge (these people won't change). No wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films... Bollywood is destined for doom as long as movie mafia holds power...”

About Kangana Ranaut's Work Front

Kangana will next be seen in 'Emergency'. Written and directed by Kangana Ranaut, 'Emergency' stars her in the lead role and also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the CBFC, although the release date has yet to be announced. The release date will be revealed soon.

About Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra'

Director Vasan Bala, who previously helmed films like 'Monica O My Darling', the crime thriller 'Peddlers', and 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota', is the director of 'Jigra'. Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, 'Jigra' is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala. The film is set to hit theatres on October 11, 2024.