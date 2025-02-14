Sambhaji was the second Chatrapati of the Maratha kingdom and ruled the empire for about 8 years before he was captured by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb

In Pic: Chhaava poster

Chhaava movie review: Vicky Kaushal roars while Rashmika Mandanna struggles with her accent

U/a: Romance, comedy

Director: Laxman Utekar

Cast: Rashmika Mandanna & Vicky Kaushal

Runtime: 2 hours 35 min

Chhaava, one of the most anticipated films of this year, is a period drama that tells the story of Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of the great Maratha leader Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Sambhaji was the second Chatrapati of the Maratha kingdom and ruled the empire for about 8 years before he was captured by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The movie explores the ruling period of Chatrapati Sambhaji and how he fought bravely against the Mughals to protect the Maratha empire.

The movie stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead and titular role of Chhaava, while Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife Yesubai. Akshaye Khanna aces the role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, while Diana Penty plays his daughter. Apart from the lead cast, Ashutosh Rana, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Divya Dutta play pivotal roles in the movie.

Star performance

No doubt the movie has a stellar cast and a strong story of glory, but was the choice of actors apt for the film? We have our doubts. Vicky Kaushal had done some serious prep to play the role; the actor was quite aware of the responsibility, and delivers quite a bit.

Vicky grew his beard to add authenticity to his character. His performance in the second half is the real deal. Vicky is a delight to watch, and his aura and expressions does spell royalty.

Though the first half of the film looks sluggish because of the slow buildup, the second half picks up quite smoothly and somewhere makes you forgive the boredom of the first half.

Rashmika Mandanna doesn't do justice to her role, and how could she? It is unfair to expect an actress to nail the role of the Maharani of the Maratha empire if she struggles to speak Hindi fluently. Her accent is a hindrance, and it would have been a wiser decision to choose another actress.

Akshaye Khanna is a good actor and does a decent job as Aurangzeb, though there are instances when things feel a little forced. Diana Penty is a mannequin. Not sure why she is in the film. Ashutosh Rana and Vineet Kumar Singh are the surprise packages of the movie, and if nothing else, these two will impress you for sure.

Technical aspects

Coming to the music, the Aaya Re Toofan song is the perfect background music for the war sequence. If I had to name a favourite scene, it'd be the one where Chhaava is captured by Aurangzeb, and the Mughals try to torture him, but his bravery stands above all.

Even when the Maratha army strategically attacks the Mughals, the way those scenes are shot will send chills down your spine. This movie is also proof that you don't have to show grand jhumars and grand palaces to make a period drama.

Final Verdict

If you are ready to go through one hour of sluggish buildup to enjoy the glory, bravery, and courage of one of the greatest rulers of Indian history and the Maratha empire, then this film is surely something you would want to enjoy in theatres. Or else, the movie will soon stream on Netflix, so till then, you can just CHILL!