Chhaava BTS: Divya Dutta drops cute photos with Vicky Kaushal, Laxman Utekar

Bollywood actress Divya Dutta is garnering praise for her portrayal of Maharani Soyarabai in Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Chhaava'. The film has seen a strong start at the box office and the actress shared a video collage featuring behind-the-scene snaps from the sets during the making of the movie.

Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Chhaava' is on a dream run as it crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office three days after its release. It was directed by Laxman Utekar and also stars Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles along with Vicky Kaushal.

Divya Dutta, who played the prominent role of Maharani Soyarabai in the movie, shared her happiness at the love which the film received from the audience.

She shared BTS photos from the sets of 'Chhaava', featuring the 'two tall men of Chhaava'--Laxam Utekar and Vicky Kaushal. In one of the photos, the 'Irada' actress was seen dressed in her Maharani Soyarabai outfit as she snapped a photograph with director Laxman Utekar.

While sharing the photos, Divya wrote, "Standing tall with the two tall men of #chhaava creating magic.!@vickykaushal09 @laxman.utekar .Behind the scenes from a film thats receiving soo much love! @maddockfilms"

The post came after the massive success of 'Chhaava' at the box office. It is a period drama that portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal has impressed the audience with his role as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

In a recent interview with ANI, Vicky Kaushal admitted that this role was unlike any other, calling it his "toughest role" yet. The actor had to go through immense physical and mental preparation to embody the historical figure, both in terms of his appearance and his understanding of the era.

"Playing such a historical figure requires a lot of discipline, and discipline is tough. If you are not used to discipline, where I was, it becomes very challenging because it's not just a one-month commitment; it's a commitment for one and a half to two years," Vicky said.

The film brings to life the courageous Maratha ruler's story, starting with his coronation in 1681.

