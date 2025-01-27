Chhaava stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai. The film's trailer has a sequence in which they are seen dancing with the 'lezim'

A day after Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant threatened to block Chhaava's release over its controversial ‘lezim’ scene, the film’s director Laxman Utekar met MNS chief Raj Thackeray for a candid discussion for the same. While exiting the politician’s residence, Shiv Teerth, in Dadar, Laxman told the media that he would remove the scene.

Chhaava director to remove 'lezim' scene

Chhaava stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai. The film's trailer, released earlier this week, has a sequence in which Kaushal and Mandanna are seen dancing with the 'lezim', a traditional musical instrument associated with Maharashtra's cultural heritage.

Laxman told IANS, “I met Raj Saheb to discuss the concerns raised by people regarding the lezim part in the trailer of Chhaava. Raj Saheb explained to me that Sambhaji Raje is important, the film is important, and lezim is not important. I assured him that the lezim portion would be removed from the film.”

‘Raj Thackeray Sahab was not hurt’

He added, “It is a Marathi traditional dance form. When we visualized and conceptualized it, we assumed that Maharaj would have played with it. He was a king of the people. May have done 4 steps with the people from his kingdom. I didn’t see anything wrong with it. But since people are hurt, we are removing it. Raj Saheb was not hurt. He discussed and explained very well. He loved the trailer and wants to see it.”

Earlier, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s descendant and RS MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati had asked Chhaava makers to consult historians amid protests. He told PTI, "While the lezim is an important part of our cultural heritage, it is necessary to discuss whether taking such cinematic liberties aligns with the dignity and historical portrayal of Sambhaji Maharaj. Historians and experts should deliberate on the appropriateness of this depiction."

CM Devendra Fadnavis reacts to controversy

According to a report by India TV, CM Devendra Fadnavis reacted to the controversy and said, "Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's history should be shown correctly, it is not right to distort history. Everyone has a lot of love and respect for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. This respect and honour should not be hurt. There should be creativity (in filmmaking) but we believe that there should be sensitivity along with it."

About Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava

Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava is a period drama that portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film is set to depict the courageous Maratha ruler's legendary reign, beginning with his coronation in 1681. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. It will be released on February 14.