Civic body to run most of the 1800 tankers in city from today in good news for areas staring at dry taps; tanker owners to go to court; despite efforts by the BMC, tanker operators refused to resume their services. As the city reels under the intense summer swelter, a serious question has arisen regarding essential water needs

Unoccupied water tankers at a filling station near Mahim beach yesterday. Pics/Ashish Raje

Amid the ongoing strike called by the Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to take over most private tankers and groundwater sources under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, thereby ensuring that the supply of water via tankers resumes on Monday. The MWTA, meanwhile, told mid-day it is considering approaching the court to stay the civic body’s hand.

Civic chief Bhushan Gagrani confirmed the development, telling mid-day, “The BMC is taking over the tanker water supply.” Despite efforts by the BMC, tanker operators refused to resume their services. As the city reels under the intense summer swelter, a serious question has arisen regarding essential water needs. Considering this situation, and in the public interest, the BMC administration has opted to implement the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to resolve this issue. Also, under Sections 34(a) and 65(1) of the Act, the BMC administration has decided to take over and manage the supply of essential services through private tankers, civic officials told mid-day.



Unoccupied water tankers at a filling station near Mahim beach amid the standoff between the BMC and tanker lobby. Pic/Ashish Raje

Civic officials said the transport commissioner had details about the 1800 tankers that supply water to the city and officers in every ward were aware of the location where they are parked. They added that contact numbers for citizens in need of water will be announced soon. Asked if the BMC could take over hypothecated movable vehicles, an official said the action was temporary. “We are not taking over the tankers for life. This action is for the immediate relief of citizens till the issue is resolved.” Questioned about the legality of such a move, senior advocate Abha Singh said, “As water is an essential commodity, the BMC can take over the tankers under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.”

MTWA General Secretary Rajesh Thakur said, “We will explore the possibility of approaching the court against this action. If the BMC thinks we provide an essential service, why did it not listen to our demands? We are trying to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Most of our tankers are on loan. Who will pay the EMI?” Civic officials on Sunday said that the decision to take over tankers was taken as their operations did not resume even after BMC put a stay on its restrictions on borewell and ring well owners operating without new Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) licences until June 15.



Rajesh Thakur, general secretary, Mumbai Water Tanker Association

The CGWA made certain guidelines mandatory to obtain these licences and the BMC started issuing notices to borewell operators lacking them. From Thursday, April 10, the MWTA refused to supply water via tankers, saying it wanted to avoid legal complications. On Friday, Fadnavis had asked Gagrani to intervene in the matter, after which the BMC decided to stay till June 15 its restrictions on water extraction from groundwater sources.

How civic body will take over tankers

The civic body will figure out the number of tankers, drivers, cleaners and other staff required to provide water in each ward. The transport commissioner will appoint staff at the ward level and the operation will be monitored by the deputy municipal commissioner and deputy police commissioner. At every ward, a transport inspector, police inspector, engineer from the waterworks department, pesticide officer and health officer will oversee the water supply. Cocieties have to pay the amount charged by water tanker operators and an additional 25 per cent as ‘official expenditure’. Police personnel will be present at each groundwater source. Tanker operators can submit receipts at the ward office to receive their dues.

The Disaster Management Act

Section 34 deals with powers and functions of the district authority in the event of any threatening disaster situation or disaster. For the purpose of assisting, protecting or providing relief to the community, in response to any threatening disaster situation or disaster, the district authority may give directions for the release and use of resources available with any department of the government and the local authority in the district. Section 65 deals with power of requisition of resources, provisions and vehicles for rescue operations, etc, if it appears to the district authority or any officer as may be authorised by it in this behalf that any resources, premises or vehicle needed or is likely to be needed for the purpose of prompt response.