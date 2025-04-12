High-level meeting on Friday ends without resolution; tanker owners, operators insist on written assurance from the authorities; BJP MLC Pravin Darekar, Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, a MWTA representative and Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sharad Ughade met at Bandra Kurla Complex to work out a solution

Water tankers are parked on the Western Express Highway in Andheri East. Pic/Ashish Raje

Despite a high-level meeting being held on Friday to resolve the water tanker crisis, the deadlock persisted, with the Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA) saying it would not resume operations until it received a written assurance from the authorities that its concerns would be addressed. BJP MLC Pravin Darekar, Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, a MWTA representative and Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sharad Ughade met at Bandra Kurla Complex to work out a solution.

Water tankers are parked on the WEH in Andheri East on April 10, the first day of the strike called by their operators. Pics/Ashish Raje

Tanker operators ceased operations on Thursday over civic body notices to private borewell owners to cease supplying water to tankers unless they obtain a fresh licence from the Central Ground Water Authority [CGWA]. In 2023, a similar strike was held for six days over the same issue. According to CGWA guidelines that came into force in 2020, borewell owners and operators must own 200 square metres of land around the groundwater source and ensure vehicles do not stop on the road while being filled with water.

The meeting

Speaking to the media after Friday’s meeting, Darekar said, “We tried to find a way to resolve this issue. No-objection certificates [from the Central Ground Water Authority] can be obtained using an app. After applying for an NOC, a borewell owner can extract groundwater until they receive it.” Meanwhile, MWTA Chairman Jasbeer Singh Beera, who was present at the meeting, said, “We did not get any concrete assurance from the authorities. Despite being ready to pay lakhs in fees, we did not get any assurance on the issue of having to maintain a 200-square-metre area around groundwater sources. We can’t operate tankers until this matter is resolved,” he added.

‘No practical solutions’

A source said that there was a discussion about giving borewell owners 60 days to get NOCs until which, groundwater could be extracted from the source. Beera said, “What is the use of the 60 days’ time if there are no practical solutions for the problem? Also, we need to pay fees for the past four years, which amounts to Rs 20 lakh. We are ready to pay this now.” “Even after getting 60 days, what will happen? Our main problem is the area around the groundwater source. From where will get these 200 square metres in Mumbai? This is not practical,” said MWTA General Secretary Rajesh Thakur.

Impact of strike

Meanwhile, Coastal Road-related work and some road projects were minorly affected by the strike. Civic chief Bhushan Gagrani said BMC projects were not impacted as the contractors concerned are making the necessary arrangements. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray warned the BMC to solve this issue in the next two days or his party would hold a morcha at every ward office. “Housing societies and infrastructure projects are suffering due to this strike. These tankers provide water where it is in short supply,” Thackeray said in a press conference.

Late night decision

Late last night, the BMC issued an statement about staying notices on groundwater rules to water tanker associations. The civic chief directed that the notices issued by the BMC to the well and borewell owners in Mumbai be suspended till June 15, 2025. Gagrani has also directed that BMC’s system for granting permission for wells and borewells be made more convenient and simple. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also instructed Gagrani to find a solution to the issue so that tanker operations don’t stop during the summer.

‘Stand-off continues’

Rajesh Thakur Secretary of the MTWA association said currently they would not be restarting operations. “We are ready to take the NOC of CGWA but we are unable to get it from the online system. Also, our issue is the 200 sq m area around the water source which is not possible in Mumbai. We are trying to meet the chief minister and will appeal to him to convey our issue to the Union government,” Thakur said.