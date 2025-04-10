Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar says contractors concerned will make necessary arrangements

Amid fears that the indefinite strike called by water tanker operators will affect the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) concreting work and numerous infrastructure projects, Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar told mid-day in a conversation that civic infrastructure projects would not be impacted but admitted that the potable water supply could be hit.

Edited excerpts:

The tanker strike could affect civic infrastructure projects

No, it will not show any effect. The contractors concerned will make arrangements. We are sure our infrastructure work will not be affected by this strike. I will make sure of this.

But these tanker operators also provide potable water.

This may be the case during emergencies. If an area does not get regular water supply, residents opt to purchase tanker water. The strike can impact this kind of supply. These [Central Ground Water Authority] guidelines are from the Union government and the BMC is just following orders. The guidelines need to be adhered to. I will hold discussions with officials to see if any alternatives can be provided should an emergency arise. Also, notices [to errant borewell owners] are issued by another [pesticide] department so I need to talk with officials. We [BMC] also have a tanker that we use for our purposes.

Is it possible for the BMC to provide non-potable water?

It will be after our sewage treatment plants are ready. We can even provide water for non-drinking purposes after the tertiary treatment of the sewage is carried out. Two plants will be ready next year, and another in 2027 while the final one will be ready in 2028. Treated water can be used for non-potable purposes.