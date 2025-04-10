Mumbai Tanker Association general secretary Rajesh Thakur says asking well owners to ensure vehicles don’t halt on road isn’t practical

Rajesh Thakur, general secretary, Mumbai Water Tanker Association. Pic/Ashish Raje

Rajesh Thakur, general secretary of the Mumbai Water Tanker Association, opened up to mid-day about his organisation’s issues with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s demand that Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) guidelines be followed by borewell owners.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

Why are you opposing the CGWA guidelines?

We are not opposing all of them. We are ready to follow those that are practically possible. We have objections with only two points. The others, we can follow. No one wants this [cessation of operations], but we don’t have other options.

Which are the points to which you are opposed?

It is required that a 200-square-metre area be maintained around groundwater sources and vehicles can’t stop on the road when being filled. These two guidelines are not practical in Mumbai. We can follow the other guidelines, which deal with flow meters, satellite meters and GPS tracking of vehicles as well as limitations on extraction of water.



But stopping tanker services could affect the supply of potable water...

Yes, it can as we supply around 50 million litres of potable water apart from around 200 to 250 million litres of non-potable water. Our customers are fully dependent on us. But we don't have an option. If operations continue, well owners will face action.



How can this issue be resolved in your opinion?

The Central government took this decision for all of India. But it is not practical in Mumbai. We have written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ office. We hope the issue will be solved soon. The office of the CGWA is located at Nagpur, so it is also not possible to go there. We are providing water to areas where the BMC can’t reach. The effect of this [cessation of services] will be seen in the next four to five days. Mainly infrastructure projects, Railways, hospitals and hotels as well as commercial operations will be impacted. So, the authorities should try to consider our request.