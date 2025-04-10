Societies, the Railways and builders make emergency plans; water-dependent activities to be suspended at all construction sites across the city

Situation is tense at Royal Palms in Goregaon East which pays R2 lakh annually for tanker water

The city is on the brink of a water crisis due to the cessation of tanker services by the Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA) over civic body notices to private borewell owners to cease supplying water to tankers unless they obtain a fresh licence from the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA). The impact is already being felt across various sectors, including residential complexes, commercial establishments, construction projects, hospitals, and even the Railways, which rely on these private water tankers for various purposes.

In Mumbai, private water tankers are an essential resource for several purposes beyond residential use, including Metro and Coastal Road projects, maintenance of public infrastructure and railway operations such as train coach cleaning. During a similar strike in 2023, the city faced a severe crisis, and now, with the current protest underway, stakeholders are rushing to put contingency plans in place.

Hospitals take precautions

At a private hospital in Borivli, ward boy Raghuram Shinde shared how they managed to make advance arrangements. “Our contractor informed us about the strike only on April 8. Normally, we receive one tanker of 10,000 litres of water every three days, with the next scheduled for April 11. But due to the strike, we asked for it to be delivered today [April 9] itself,” he said.



A housing society in MIDC, Andheri East, where tank cleaning has been postponed to next week to conserve water

He added that although a secondary tank was recently installed at the hospital, it is not yet connected to the main pipeline. “In case of an emergency, we will need to attach a pump to transfer water,” he said.

Rlys: Prepared but cautious

Central Railway (CR) officials said they were in touch with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and had already initiated steps to mitigate the impact. “One of the primary segments to be affected will be the watering of train coaches. We have made alternative arrangements. If needed, we can also transport water from divisions like Bhusawal using train tankers,” a CR spokesperson said.

Western Railway (WR), which requires around 19 MLD (million litres per pay) of water between Churchgate and Khar, relies heavily on tanker-supplied water. “Almost a fifth of Mumbai division’s water requirement comes through tankers, which are used partially for fulfilling the water requirements at Bandra Terminus, Dadar and Mumbai Central. We are in continuous touch with the BMC officials and we have apprised them of our requirements and are ensuring that there are no hiccups. Also, en route stations have been informed and stay extra vigilant and satisfy any water requirements,” said a WR spokesperson. Meanwhile, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) issued a statement saying that operations would be unaffected by the tanker strike.

Hoteliers may not be hit

Most hotels and restaurants in the city primarily rely on water supply provided by the BMC, industry representatives said. “Hoteliers in Mumbai usually do not depend on tanker water for their daily operations. Only during emergencies, such as an interruption in the BMC’s tap water supply, do some establishments turn to tanker water. But such situations are rare. Moreover, using tanker water regularly is not financially viable for the hospitality industry,” said Vijay Shetty, secretary of AHAR (Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association).

Hotelier Adarsha Shetty added, “We are receiving sufficient water from the BMC. Tanker water is typically used only in extreme summer months like May, or during unexpected water supply issues. At present, there’s no crisis as such.”

Construction sector hit

Developers expressed concern over halting construction work. Vinay Chawla, director of TrueEarth Developers, highlighted the gravity of the situation, saying, “The BMC only supplies drinking water for labourers. Construction activities, especially those at mid-stage where water is needed for curing cement, will be stalled. We have decided to suspend all water-dependent activities on Thursday,” Chawla said. He warned that if the strike continues, the industry may come to a complete standstill. “Developers will have no option but to buy water from BMC tankers at inflated prices,” he added.

Residential complexes

Several upscale housing societies are feeling the heat. In Andheri East’s Marol area, residents received messages in their housing WhatsApp groups warning of the strike. “Our society had planned to clean the tank today but has postponed it to next week to conserve water,” said a resident.

In Royal Palms, Goregaon East, a township heavily dependent on tanker water the situation is already tense. “Over 100 tankers come in daily to serve the entire township. My society has over 270 flats and we’re already rationing the available stock,” said resident Sandeep Gadhave. He added that the society pays close to R2 lakh annually for tanker water. “I will be writing to the BMC ward officer and requesting at least temporary tanker supply during this period,” he said.

A housing society from Royal Palms has submitted a letter to the local ward office, mentioning residents’ complete reliance on private tankers and requesting urgent help. The letter reads, “Our society is entirely dependent on water tankers for daily water supply, as we do not have any alternative source of water. The strike has left us in a severely difficult situation, affecting the basic needs of over 279 flats and 1500 people. We humbly request your support and intervention. Kindly arrange for at least five water tankers per day to be supplied to our Piccadilly 1 society during this strike period. This is the minimum requirement to meet our essential daily needs.”

Meanwhile, Mumbai Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar wrote a letter to the union Jal Shakti Ministry to intervene in the issue. The letter sought that the departments concerned prevent any undue harassment of tanker operators and ensure that any regulatory framework implemented considers the “practical challenges and the vital role of water tankers in public welfare”.