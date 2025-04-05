The initiative is aimed at verifying the utility and condition of structures before finalising the third phase of the flagship Jalyukt Shivar scheme

The state government has launched an on-the-spot inspection drive of nearly 14 lakh water conservation works across 34 districts, officials said on Friday.

The initiative is aimed at verifying the utility and condition of structures before finalising the third phase of the flagship Jalyukt Shivar scheme, they said.

A key reason for the task is to prevent duplication of works because different departments are implementing similar schemes for water conservation, an official from the soil and water conservation ministry said. “The survey is essential to understand outcomes of past initiatives and ensure any new projects make optimal use of existing infrastructure,” said Ganesh Patil, secretary, soil and water conservation department.

He said that based on this data, the department will design the roadmap for phase III of the Jalyukt Shivar. The Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyaan was started in 2014 to deepen and widen streams, build cement and earthen stop dams, restore nullahs and dig farm ponds to enhance water availability for farming.

A senior official said, “To ensure the effectiveness of these efforts, we are carrying out physical inspections across 34 districts, with a dedicated team for each village.”

