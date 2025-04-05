Breaking News
32-year-old arrested for house-breaking, theft cases in Mumbai's Mulund area
MHADA holds 'Janta Darbar' in Mumbai to resolve residents' grievances
Vikhroli Flyover project nears completion as BMC plans to open it by May-end
Civic chief expresses displeasure over slow pace of road concretisation work
Mumbai cops say Saif's attacker could flee to Bangladesh if granted bail
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra 14 lakh water works to be surveyed

Maharashtra: 14 lakh water works to be surveyed

Updated on: 05 April,2025 08:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

The initiative is aimed at verifying the utility and condition of structures before finalising the third phase of the flagship Jalyukt Shivar scheme

Maharashtra: 14 lakh water works to be surveyed

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: 14 lakh water works to be surveyed
x
00:00

The state government has launched an on-the-spot inspection drive of nearly 14 lakh water conservation works across 34 districts, officials said on Friday.


The initiative is aimed at verifying the utility and condition of structures before finalising the third phase of the flagship Jalyukt Shivar scheme, they said.


A key reason for the task is to prevent duplication of works because different departments are implementing similar schemes for water conservation, an official from the soil and water conservation ministry said. “The survey is essential to understand outcomes of past initiatives and ensure any new projects make optimal use of existing infrastructure,” said Ganesh Patil, secretary, soil and water conservation department.


He said that based on this data, the department will design the roadmap for phase III of the Jalyukt Shivar. The Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyaan was started in 2014 to deepen and widen streams, build cement and earthen stop dams, restore nullahs and dig farm ponds to enhance water availability for farming.

A senior official said, “To ensure the effectiveness of these efforts, we are carrying out physical inspections across 34 districts, with a dedicated team for each village.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra Mumbai water water crisis Water cut mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK