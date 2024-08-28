The water stock in 11 major reservoirs in Marathwada reached 53.41 per cent on Wednesday

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra rains: Jayakwadi dam stock at 64.3 pc, water now available for irrigation, says official x 00:00

The water stock in the Jayakwadi dam has risen to 64.3 per cent amid Maharashtra rains and water can now comfortably be released for irrigation, an official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jayakwadi reservoir on the Godavari river in central Maharashtra's Marathwada region supplies water for industrial, drinking and irrigation purposes to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna and other towns in the eight-district Marathwada region, according to the PTI.

"The storage reached 64.3 per cent on Wednesday morning. There is ample stock for irrigation this year," said Chief Engineer Samadhan Sabbinwar, as per the PTI.

He said they won't need to depend on the release of water from dams upstream.

Water can be released from the Jayakwadi dam once the stock crosses 33 per cent, the official said.

The present situation points to a decent stock, he said.

"We required around 150 MCM (million cubic metres) of water for the year for industrial and drinking purposes. The rest can be used for irrigation this year," the chief engineer said.

The dam currently has 1,395.90 MCM of water, another official said. The reservoir is still receiving 66,666 cusecs of water.

According to a revenue department official, the water stock in 11 major reservoirs in Marathwada reached 53.41 per cent on Wednesday. It is around 10 per cent more compared to the stock on the same day last year, he said, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

Mumbai lakes supplying city's drinking water now at 95.89 per cent capacity

Water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which provide the city with drinking water, have reached 95.89 per cent, as reported by the BMC on Wednesday.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the collective water stock in Mumbai lakes is currently at 13,87,820 million litres, which is 95.89 per cent of capacity.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the data shared by the civic body on the Mumbai lakes, the water level in Tansa is at 98.45 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 100 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 98.42 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 95.33 per cent, Bhatsa 93.76 per cent, Vihar 100 per cent and Tulsi 100 per cent of useful water level is available.

(with PTI inputs)