The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains at isolated locations in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Nagpur

Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Mumbai weather update: Moderate rainfall expected in city and suburbs today x 00:00

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall in Mumbai on Wednesday, as per the latest Mumbai weather update.

ADVERTISEMENT

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a "generally cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain in the city and its suburbs. Occasional gusty winds reaching up to 30-40 kmph very likely" over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 2.88 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 6.48 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said a low tide of about 2.43 metres is expected at 2.01 pm today.

The island city recorded 13.85 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 14.48 mm and western Mumbai 12.32 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains at isolated locations in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Nagpur.

Mumbai weather update: Traffic updates

Earlier this morning, slow traffic was reported at Sion Bridge due to a truck breakdown. Otherwise, traffic is running smoothly. Updates from both Central Railway and Western Railway indicate that trains on all corridors are operating without issues.

7 killed in rain-related incidents in Gujarat

Meanwhile, heavy showers continued to lash parts of Gujarat on Tuesday, with at least seven persons dead in rain-related incidents. At the same time, more than 15,000 were evacuated and over 300 rescued in different districts as the administration carried out relief and rescue operations on a large scale.

While rain intensity reduced on Tuesday compared to a day ago, affecting mainly districts in the Saurashtra region, the administration carried out rescue and relief operations on a large scale, shifting thousands of people to shelters.

Six Army columns were deployed for rescue operations -- one each in Devbhoomi Dwarka, Anand, Vadodara, Kheda, Morbi, and Rajkot districts -- while 14 NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) platoons and 22 SDRF were supporting authorities in disaster management efforts, the government said in a release.