Several trains to Mumbai from Gujarat cancelled due to heavy rains

Heavy downpours continued to hit portions of Gujarat on Tuesday, killing at least seven people in rain-related events.

Vehicles pass through a waterlogged road after heavy rains, in Rajkot/ PTI

Heavy rains in the Bajawa-Ranoli stretch of the Vadodara Division and the Wadharva-Maliya Miyana section of the Ahmedabad Division have forced the cancellation of multiple trains departing from Mumbai, said Western Railway in a press release describing the affected services.

"Due to heavy rain in the Bajawa - Ranoli section in Vadodara Division and Wadharva - Maliya Miyana section in Ahmedabad Division, following trains departing from Mumbai are cancelled," the Western Railway said and the following trains scheduled for August 28, 2024, have been cancelled:

Train No. 20907: Dadar-Bhuj Superfast Express

Train No. 22955: Bandra Terminus-Bhuj Express

Train No. 22953: Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Gujarat Superfast Express

Train No. 19426: Nandurbar-Borivali Express

Additionally, Train No. 19417 (Borivali-Ahmedabad Express) scheduled for August 29, 2024, has also been cancelled.

Passengers are advised to check the latest updates and make alternate travel arrangements, the WR said in their press statement.

Heavy Rains in Gujarat Claim Seven Lives, Force 15,000 to Evacuate

Heavy downpours continued to hit portions of Gujarat on Tuesday, killing at least seven people in rain-related events. Authorities performed large-scale relief operations, evacuating over 15,000 people and rescuing more than 300. Though the rain stopped on Tuesday, the Saurashtra region remained severely damaged. The government sent six Army battalions to Devbhoomi Dwarka, Anand, Vadodara, Kheda, Morbi, and Rajkot, as well as 14 NDRF and 22 SDRF teams, to assist in rescue attempts, reported PTI.

According to the report, four persons were killed in wall collapses in Gandhinagar, Kheda, and Vadodara, one by a falling tree, and two drowned in Anand district.

Vadodara and Panchmahals were the heaviest hit, with over 12,000 people displaced. In the last two days, 23,870 people have been relocated to secure locations throughout the state. The Indian Air Force and Coast Guard assisted in the rescue of nearly 300 persons, with helicopters requested for operations in Morbi and Jamnagar, the report added

Flooding in Vadodara hampered transportation and daily life, with the Vishwamitri River exceeding its 25-foot danger level, forcing the evacuation of almost 3,000 households.

The IMD predicts further heavy rainfall in Gujarat, particularly in the Saurashtra-Kutch region, in the coming days. The state government has issued warnings for 96 reservoirs that are currently above the danger level, with 19 at risk of overflowing.

