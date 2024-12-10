TMC has sent 3,354 notices to residents and businesses who have not paid their water bills and collected Rs 59.43 crore

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article TMC disconnects 1,780 taps, seize 152 motor pumps over unpaid water bills in Thane x 00:00

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra has disconnected 1,780 tap connections and seized 152 motor pumps over arrears in water bill payment in different parts of the city, an official said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the PTI, TMC has sent 3,354 notices to residents and businesses who have not paid their water bills and collected Rs 59.43 crore.

The official said the civic body is in the process of recovering Rs 76 crore.

As part of its recovery campaign, the civic body has disconnected 1,780 taps, seized 152 motor pumps and sealed 50 pump rooms to ensure payment of dues, he said.

Major water pipeline leak disrupts Bandra West supply

Meanwhile, in the early hours of Tuesday morning, a major water pipeline supplying the Pali Reservoir in Bandra west in Mumbai suffered a sudden leakage.

The incident occurred at Lucky Junction on Swami Vivekanand Road around 2 am, impacting one of the two primary pipelines, a 600-mm diameter mainline.

The unexpected leak has disrupted water supply to several areas within the H West ward, with some localities experiencing complete shutdowns. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has confirmed that repair efforts are being conducted on a war footing.

A team was deployed to the site, working tirelessly to stem the leakage and restore normal operations, the officials said.

As of now, water supply to many affected areas remains disrupted, while others are receiving low-pressure supply through the Veravali Reservoir and the second Pali inlet. Residents have expressed concerns about the situation, with some struggling to manage daily household activities due to the reduced or absent water supply.

The BMC has assured citizens that the repair work is progressing at full speed and is expected to be completed at the earliest. Once the leakage is fully controlled, normal water supply will be restored across the affected localities. However, no specific timeline has been provided for the completion of repairs.

In the meantime, the BMC has issued an appeal to residents to conserve water and use it judiciously during this period. The civic authorities have also advised people to store water for essential needs and avoid wastage until the supply is fully restored.

(with PTI inputs)