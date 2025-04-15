Breaking News
IPL 2025: CSK captain Dhoni reveals reason behind Ravichandran Ashwin's absence in Lucknow

Updated on: 15 April,2025 01:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
MS Dhoni (Pic: File Pic)

In the IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin did not play.


Following his absence from the clash, skipper MS Dhoni revealed the reason for dropping him by saying, "We are putting too much pressure on Ash."


"We were putting too much pressure on Ash. He was bowling two overs in the first six. We made changes, and this looks like a better attack. As a bowling unit, we've done well. As a batting unit, we can do better. Roles and responsibilities - that's what we talk about."


In the IPL 2025, CSK acquired the services of Ravichandran Ashwin for Rs. 9.75 crores. Since then, the veteran has delivered underwhelming performances in the IPL 2025. Having played six matches, the veteran has been able to claim just five wickets.

After dropping him, Chennai included Jamie Overton, which in return improved the batting depth and provided another bowling option for the side.

Along with Ashwin, opening batsman Devon Conway was also dropped from the side and was replaced by Shaik Rasheed.

In the match against LSG, Dhoni stayed unbeaten on 26 runs. His knock came in 11 deliveries and was laced with four boundaries and a maximum. Shouldering him was Shivam Dube. The burly left-hander, too, played an unbeaten knock of 43 runs in 37 balls, including three boundaries and two maximums.

Rachin Ravindra and Shaik Rasheed, too, played their roles right at the initial stage of the second innings. Rasheed scored 27 runs, followed by Rachin's knock of 37 runs. From Chennai's bowling department, premier all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Impact Player, Matheesha Pathirana, bagged two wickets each. Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj claimed one wicket each. Noor Ahmad and Overton went wicketless in the IPL 2025 match against Lucknow.

Under Dhoni's captaincy this year, Chennai registered their first win by five wickets at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will now lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in their next IPL 2025 fixture on April 20.

(With ANI Inputs)

