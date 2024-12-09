Breaking News
Mumbai couple kills nephew over property dispute in Bandra
MVA leaders meet Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, seek deputy speaker's post
Taking oath was necessary to raise people's issues: NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar
Nana Patole urges ECI, SC to consider 'public demand' for ballot paper voting
Opposition should respect people's mandate: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Water supply hit in Bandra after major leakage surfaces in pipeline repair work underway says Mumbai civic body

Water supply hit in Bandra after major leakage surfaces in pipeline; repair work underway, says Mumbai civic body

Updated on: 09 December,2024 05:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

BMC has cautioned residents that the upcoming water supply may be delayed amid the repair work

Water supply hit in Bandra after major leakage surfaces in pipeline; repair work underway, says Mumbai civic body

Representational pic

Listen to this article
Water supply hit in Bandra after major leakage surfaces in pipeline; repair work underway, says Mumbai civic body
x
00:00

A major leakage was detected on an old corroded 600 millimetre (mm) dia inlet near Tata Agiary at Hill Road in Bandra. The Mumbai civic body said that the repair work is underway.


"The PHR 1 inlet was isolated at 2 pm to facilitate work," the civic body stated, adding that the Danda Zone will receive water at 5.30 pm on Monday while the Dr Ambedkar Zone will get the supply at 10 pm. 



However, as the extent of damage is being assessed, the upcoming supply may be delayed, the Mumbai civic body has cautioned.

It has also requested citizens to use water judiciously and to co-operate with the Mumbai civic body administration. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news bandra hill road brihanmumbai municipal corporation

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK