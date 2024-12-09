BMC has cautioned residents that the upcoming water supply may be delayed amid the repair work

Representational pic

Listen to this article Water supply hit in Bandra after major leakage surfaces in pipeline; repair work underway, says Mumbai civic body x 00:00

A major leakage was detected on an old corroded 600 millimetre (mm) dia inlet near Tata Agiary at Hill Road in Bandra. The Mumbai civic body said that the repair work is underway.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The PHR 1 inlet was isolated at 2 pm to facilitate work," the civic body stated, adding that the Danda Zone will receive water at 5.30 pm on Monday while the Dr Ambedkar Zone will get the supply at 10 pm.

The major leakage detected on an old corroded 600mm dia inlet at Hill Road, Bandra (near Tata Agiary).



Repairs are underway by AE WW Maintenance WS South.



The PHR 1 inlet was isolated at 2 pm to facilitate work. (1/2) — Ward HW BMC (@mybmcWardHW) December 9, 2024

However, as the extent of damage is being assessed, the upcoming supply may be delayed, the Mumbai civic body has cautioned.

It has also requested citizens to use water judiciously and to co-operate with the Mumbai civic body administration.