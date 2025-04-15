Breaking News
Mumbai: Water tankers are back! MWTA call off strike after BMC chief assures of all help
Saif Ali Khan attack case: The curious case of mismatched fingerprints
Jogeshwari Terminus: Mumbai to get new railway terminus after 34 years
Bhandup man faces externment after viral cake video lists IPC charges
Mumbai weather updates: Experts call for urgent action amid heatwaves, say tailored plan is necessary
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Murshidabad returns to normalcy after Waqf Act protest violence security forces deployed

Murshidabad returns to normalcy after Waqf Act protest violence; security forces deployed

Updated on: 15 April,2025 01:20 PM IST  |  West Bengal
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Security personnel, including BSF and CRPF, have been deployed in the area, and authorities have stated that the situation is now under control

Murshidabad returns to normalcy after Waqf Act protest violence; security forces deployed

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Murshidabad returns to normalcy after Waqf Act protest violence; security forces deployed
x
00:00

The situation in West Bengal's Dhuliyan town in the Jangipur subdivision of the Murshidabad district is under control after the violent protests staged against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 11, officials said, reported news agency ANI.


Security personnel, including BSF and CRPF, have been deployed in the area, and authorities have stated that the situation is now under control.


Locals recounted the chaos that unfolded during the violence, which left several shops and properties damaged.


One shopkeeper, speaking to ANI, described the devastation: "My entire building has been destroyed. All the glass has shattered. The rear side of the building was weak -- it had wooden windows and doors. They broke through that and entered inside. They caused complete destruction and even looted some of our belongings. Opposite my building, I have a shop. They broke the shutter of that shop too. Monday was a bank holiday, so I received all the payments on Tuesday. I had around Rs 13.5 lakh in cash with me. The cash was meant to be deposited at the bank, but it was all stolen. Apart from that, my shop had furniture and equipment worth Rs 7-8 lakh, including chairs, tables, CPUs, computers, and laptops. Altogether, I had nearly Rs 20-25 lakh in losses."

Another local shopkeeper, Adhir Ravi Das, shared his plight: "My shop has been completely damaged. Nothing is left. If the administration helps, we will be able to open the shop, or else nothing can be done. Materials worth Rs 6-7 lakhs were in the shop; everything has been burnt. We want peace. Since BSF is here, the situation is normal. We don't know what will happen if BSF is removed from here. We want a BSF camp," reported ANI.

Shopkeeper Habib-ur-Rehman said that the situation has improved. "The situation in Samserganj is normal now. The administration is asking us to open our shops and stay disciplined. The situation has changed after BSF and CRPF have been deployed," he said, reported ANI.

Security forces continue to patrol sensitive areas to maintain order, and the administration has urged residents to remain calm and resume normal activities.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

west bengal india India news national news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK