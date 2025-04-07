According to the association, there are approximately 1,800 tankers in Mumbai that supply non-potable water sourced from wells and borewells. Each tanker has a capacity of 10,000 litres

The Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA) has announced plans to go on strike in protest against the Central Ground Water Authority’s (CGWA) directive mandating licenses for groundwater extraction. The association claims this move will disrupt both commercial operations and key government infrastructure projects.

MWTA Secretary Rajesh Thakur stated, “The requirement to obtain a mandatory licence from CGWA is extremely difficult due to the stringent conditions imposed. We are seriously considering launching a strike against this decision.”

Ankur Sharma, spokesperson for the association, added, “We have started receiving notices from BMC ward offices since last week, along with well owners. Complying with the CGWA conditions is nearly impossible. For instance, one condition requires 200 square meters of land around each well, along with the installation of a flow meter and a GPS tracking system. Where will we find such space in a densely populated city like Mumbai?”

According to the association, there are approximately 1,800 tankers in Mumbai that supply non-potable water sourced from wells and borewells. Each tanker has a capacity of 10,000 litres. These tankers collectively supply nearly 200 million litres of non-potable water daily.

Sharma further pointed out, “We supply non-potable water not just to small commercial establishments, but also to major government infrastructure projects, such as road concretisation. This decision could severely impact such development works. We have decided to begin an indefinite strike starting April 10, 2025.”

This is not the first time the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued such notices. In 2023, similar notices were served, but they were put on hold following intervention by the state government.

BMC officials stated that the CGWA’s mandate for compulsory licensing was introduced in 2020 to curb excessive groundwater extraction. Currently, there are an estimated 800 to 1,000 groundwater sources across the city that are being tapped by water tankers.