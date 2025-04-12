Aarey residents, offices go dry as water tanker supply halts; 250 families on brink of crisis; Home to over 250 families, the society is entirely dependent on private water tankers for their daily needs—and the supply has suddenly stopped

Residents of Piccadilly 1 building at Royal Palms in Aarey Milk Colony. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Residents of Piccadilly 1, a housing society at Royal Palms township in Aarey Milk Colony, are clinging to every last drop of water. Home to over 250 families, the society is entirely dependent on private water tankers for their daily needs—and the supply has suddenly stopped. Fears are mounting among residents and even commercial tenants in the area, who say they will soon be unable to carry out basic tasks like using the toilet.

More than 250 families living in the building are running dangerously low on water. If the tanker supply doesn’t resume within a day, residents say the situation will become unbearable. A senior citizen couple told mid-day, “The government must intervene. Water is a basic necessity for every person.”

A K Bhatnagar, a resident and senior citizen, said, “There are so many families here—senior citizens, children—and we are struggling to manage daily chores. We barely have any water left. If the tanker doesn’t come by Saturday, we will be forced to move out temporarily.” His wife, Suman Bhatnagar, added, “Why are we being made to suffer for no fault of ours? Water is essential for everything—from consumption to hygiene. We can’t even use the bathroom, and this could impact the health of senior citizens.”

On Friday, mid-day visited the society and found many residents gathered in the office discussing contingency plans in case the tankers don’t resume supply. Sonal Ranade, the chairman of Piccadilly 2, said, “We have a population of nearly 1500 people. Since the past two days, we haven’t received any water tankers, and now our stock is almost over. Our building was constructed 18 years ago and has never had a BMC water connection. We require around 10 tankers a day, each costing R1200—we spend R22 lakh annually on tankers. We are buying mineral water for drinking, but what about basic needs like using the toilet?”

Deepak Khamkar, another resident, said the shortage has affected his work. “I haven’t been able to go to office for the past two days because there is no water. If this continues, I will have to apply for leave.”

Commercial buildings hit

The water crisis isn’t just limited to residential areas. A commercial building in Royal Palms, housing over 100 offices, is also struggling. Naveen Kapoor, who runs a beverage business from the premises, said, “We have no water left in our office—not for the bathroom, not for the kitchen. We are buying mineral water to drink, but for everything else we have to step out. If the issue isn’t resolved in a day or two, we will have to shut office temporarily.”

Arun Krishnan, who owns a software firm in the same building, said, “We have a staff of about 25 people. With no water from tankers, we are facing serious inconvenience. We have allowed employees to work from home for now. We just hope this gets resolved soon.”

