With water tankers off roads, drivers, owners, staff stare at job loss, mounting EMIs, unpaid dues; many tanker owners had bought their vehicles on loans, and with operations halted, they are now unable to pay EMIs, let alone salaries for drivers, cleaners, and managers

Water tankers outside the water filling station in Mahim on Thursday. Pics/Shadab Khan and Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Mumbai water crisis: Tankered dreams run dry x 00:00

As thousands of Mumbaikars struggle with inconvenience due to suspended water tanker services, the crisis is having a severe impact not just on residents, but also on the owners and workers who depend on this business for survival. Many tanker owners had bought their vehicles on loans, and with operations halted, they are now unable to pay EMIs, let alone salaries for drivers, cleaners, and managers.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, mid-day visited areas across the western suburbs, eastern suburbs, and central Mumbai to understand how the suspension of private water tanker services is affecting those behind the wheel.

Mounting losses

Amol Mandhare, owner of Yogesh Water Supply Company in Vile Parle (East), was seen anxiously calculating his losses. “I’ve been in the business for nearly six years. In Mumbai, tanker vehicles older than eight years are banned, so I have many new ones. I pay about R3.65 lakh in EMIs every month, not including staff salaries. In just the last two days of suspended services, I’ve incurred losses of over R10,000 daily. Out of my 13 tankers, nine are under EMI. If this continues, I don’t know how I’ll pay my 30 employees.” Mandhare urges the government to act quickly, stressing that numerous families depend on this industry for their livelihood.

‘I’m the sole breadwinner’

Dhanaji Khanderao Divse, a tanker driver for over 10 years, supports a family of six. “We live in a rented room in Bamanpada. If the services don’t resume, how will I pay my children’s school fees or run the household? There are hundreds like me—drivers, cleaners—where each day without work pushes us closer to financial disaster.”

‘How do I send money home?’

Golu Sahu, who has been driving a water tanker for five years, supports his six-member family in Madhya Pradesh by sending them R15,000 to R20,000 every month. “For the last two days, I haven’t had a single trip. If this continues, I’ll be forced to look for another job. I’ve been saving every rupee to support my family—this halt is crushing.”

‘Please resolve this issue’

Munna Khan (also known as Wasim Khan), owner of Fine Aqua Tanker Supply in Andheri West, has been in the portable and non-portable water supply business for over a decade. When mid-day visited him on Friday, he appeared visibly worried. “This is a massive industry in Mumbai, with around 1800-2000 tankers operating across the city. One tanker costs at least R1 lakh a month to run—diesel, salaries, maintenance. If the business doesn’t resume soon, we’ll be unable to pay salaries and EMIs. We urge the government, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, to intervene immediately.”