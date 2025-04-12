Well owners implore authorities to be understanding, claim their reach is wider than that of BMC

Ajit Patil (right), the owner of Manthan Aqua, at his Bhandup residence, and tanker driver Vijay Sargar. PICS/DWEEP BANE

"The situation is such that we had no option but to cease our operations,” said Ajit Patil, the owner of the Bhandup-based Manthan Aqua. “This business has been running for two generations. I come from a family of farmers native to Bhandup,” he added.

Speaking about the losses he is incurring amid the strike by water tanker operators, Patil who owns a borewell and six tankers, said, “We have to pay our taxes as well as tanker drivers even though they are not plying their vehicles. They are working for us so we need to provide their salaries. But this issue is not limited to us. This is about water. After our operations stopped, the impact could be seen on infrastructure projects as well as citizens.”



Jitu Shah, the owner of Visha Transport and Water Supplies, at his office in Ghatkopar, on Friday

He added that a few clauses to receive non-object certificates from the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) were impractical in a city like Mumbai. “We need to pay Rs 150 in advance for every tanker that uses our water daily to the CGWA. This burden is indirectly shouldered by common customers,” he said.

“We cater to many residential buildings that do not get sufficient water. This means we are providing water to places where the BMC [Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation] can't reach. This situation needs to be understood by the authorities. Many a time, I provide water to state government offices free of cost as well as fire brigade,” he added. There should be a practical solution that can be followed in Mumbai. The authority must understand the situation,” he said. The 1800 water tankers that operate in the city provide water to more than 27 state and Union government organisations.

‘Clients are calling’

Vijay Sargar, a tanker driver who works for Patil, said, “I’ve been working in Mumbai for nearly 15 years. Though we have ceased operations, our boss assured us we will be paid. My employer is shouldering a financial burden. The government should understand. Many clients are calling us continuously. Many families are suffering.”

Jitu Shah, of Visha Transport and Water Supplies, which has been in business since 1971, said, “In 2023, when the same issue arose, our operations were stopped for six days. Later, the state government intervened and the issue was resolved. But this March, it came up again. Why is this happening in Mumbai only? No one from other cities is getting such licences. In 2016, we held a strike against the BMC. At the time, senior officials confirmed that we provide water where BMC can’t.”

‘A seasonal business’

“See, this is an issue not only related to us. Look at how many infrastructure and private redevelopment projects are underway. All of these will be affected [by the strike]. Our business is seasonal. During the summer, demand for tanker water rises for infra projects as well as in housing societies. People think we are minting money, but we are providing an essential commodity,” Shah added. We never charge high to the people,” he said. “Even though our tankers are not running, we still need to pay taxes and salaries to employees. Think about the small operators who can’t face situations such as these,” Shah added.

“We have tried to register with the CGWA but its website is not working properly. There should be something that is possible. Notices were only issued in Mumbai, but the CGWA does not have any representatives in Mumbai with whom we can talk,” he added. “People think we are taking money for water, but they should realise we need to pay to use tankers and hand over money to well owners. We are providing water not only for projects but to housing societies. They are also suffering now,” he stated.