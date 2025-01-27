Maharashtra minister Uday Samant said, "The movie shows Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj dancing. The director should cut this part. This movie should be shown to historians and scholars"

Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Maharashtra minister threatens to stop Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava release over ‘objectionable scenes’ x 00:00

Days after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s descendant and RS MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati asked Chhaava makers to consult historians amid protests over a dance sequence, Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant threatened to stop the film’s release if not screened before hitting theatres. The film stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and is directed by Laxman Utekar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chhaava release will be blocked if objectionable content remains

While talking to the media, Uday Samant said, "The movie shows Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj dancing. The director should cut this part. This movie should be shown to historians and scholars. If they raise objections, we will not let it be released."

Earlier taking to his X, Samant "It is a matter of joy that a Hindi film based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the protector of religion and protector of freedom, is being made. Such efforts are necessary to make the world understand the history of Chhatrapati. However, many have expressed their opinions that there are some objectionable scenes in this film. Our position is that this film should not be released without first showing it to experts and knowledgeable people. Anything that will harm the honor of the Maharaj will not be tolerated."

धर्मरक्षक,स्वराज्यरक्षक छत्रपती संभाजी महाराज यांच्या जीवनावर आधारित हिंदी चित्रपट बनणे ही आनंदाची गोष्ट आहे, छत्रपतींचा इतिहास जगाला समजावा यासाठी असे प्रयत्न आवश्यक आहे. मात्र या चित्रपटात काही आक्षेपार्ह दृश्ये असल्याबाबत अनेकांनी मते व्यक्त केली आहेत. हा चित्रपट तज्ज्ञ आणि… — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) January 25, 2025

"Our position is that the producers and directors of the film should take immediate action in this regard and remove anything objectionable. A further decision will be taken after watching the film; otherwise, this film will not be allowed to be released!" he added.

Lezim dance sequence in Chhaava

The film's trailer, released earlier this week, has a sequence in which Kaushal and Mandanna are seen dancing with the 'lezim', a traditional musical instrument associated with Maharashtra's cultural heritage.

As per PTI, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati asserted, "While the lezim is an important part of our cultural heritage, it is necessary to discuss whether taking such cinematic liberties aligns with the dignity and historical portrayal of Sambhaji Maharaj. Historians and experts should deliberate on the appropriateness of this depiction."

About Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava

Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava is a period drama that portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film is set to depict the courageous Maratha ruler's legendary reign, beginning with his coronation in 1681. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. It will be released on February 14.

(With inputs from ANI)