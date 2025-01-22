Chhava trailer provides a glimpse into the horrific attacks of Aurangzeb and the valiant attempts by Sambhaji Maharaj to battle against them

Chhaava trailer was launched today

Listen to this article Chhaava trailer: Vicky Kaushal roars like a lion in his most violent role till date x 00:00

The trailer of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Chhaava has been released today. The trailer of Vicky Kaushal's most violent film to date will have you on the edge of your seats. The trailer opens with a voiceover that says, "Jald hi Marathaon ki zameen par Mughalon ka shasan hoga." The trailer then moves on and gives us the first look at Vicky Kaushal as Sambhaji Maharaj. It provides a glimpse into the horrific attacks of Aurangzeb and the valiant attempts by Sambhaji Maharaj to battle against them. Here's a few takeaways from the trailer:

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

The Stellar Cast

The trailer showcases the stellar cast of the film. While Vicky Kaushal plays Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen acing the role of his wife Maharani Yesubai. The movie also stars Akshaye Khanna in the role of Aurangzeb and features Divya Dutta and Diana Penty.

The Impactful Dialogues

The 3-minute 9-second trailer delivers goosebumps-worthy dialogues, giving a glimpse of what the film has in store. A few standout dialogues include:

"Chhatrapati Shivaji ka sapna pura karke chhodenge, Jai Bhavani!"

"Vishwas aapka saath hai to yudh lage tyohar."

"Maut ke ghoongroo pehenkar nachte hain hum Aurangzeb."

"Jahan jahan bhagwa rang nazar aaye, usse laal kar do."

Battle Scenes

The multiple battle scenes in the 3-minute glimpse are some of the biggest takeaways from the trailer and keep the excitement for the film alive. The scene of Mughal fighters surrounding Sambhaji literally sends shivers down your spine.

Apart from the battle scenes, which are undoubtedly the biggest highlight of the trailer, the dance sequences add a lighter touch.

While sharing the trailer, the makers wrote: "Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films present the trailer of Hindi Cinema’s biggest spectacle ever - #Chhaava. Yeh Sher Shiva ka Chhaava shor nahin karta, seedha shikaar karta hai! Releasing in cinemas on 14th February."

As soon as the trailer was released, fans began reacting to the clip. One wrote, "Vicky Kaushal doesn’t just act; he transforms into Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, leaving us in awe of his brilliance." Another said, "The story of the bravest king everyone should know and what an epic trailer 👏🔥 This will be a sureshot blockbuster, and VK looks incredible." A third user shared, "The trailer is truly captivating, showcasing an epic blend of powerful performances, stunning visuals, and rich storytelling. Excited to witness this remarkable journey on the big screen!"