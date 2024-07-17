In a conversation, Vicky Kaushal shared that his grandfather sent Sham Kaushal to Mumbai after learning about Sham's decision to end his life

In Pic: Vicky Kaushal and Sham Kaushal

Listen to this article Vicky Kaushal talks about father Sham’s struggling days: ‘My dad was willing to work as a sweeper in Mumbai' x 00:00

Vicky Kaushal, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming comedy-drama 'Bad Newz', talked about his father Sham Kaushal. Vicky, while discussing his family's past, shared that his father contemplated suicide because he couldn't get a job. In a conversation with Raj Shamani, Vicky shared that his grandfather sent Sham Kaushal to Mumbai after learning about Sham's decision to end his life. In the same interview, Vicky also talked about taking up acting after finishing his engineering degree.

He said in Hindi, “My parents were very happy with the idea of me having a regular (9-5) job. My grandfather had a small kirana ki dukaan (grocery shop) in our village in Punjab. That’s where my parents are from. Dad came to Mumbai in 1978. He had an MA in English literature, but he was still jobless. We had no land back there (in Punjab). One day, after drinking with his friends, he declared that he wants to die. My grandfather became very concerned, so he sent him to Mumbai with a friend.”

Vicky added, “In Mumbai, my dad was willing to work as a sweeper even because he knew that nobody in the village would get to know. My dad’s earlier days were full of struggles. There’s no job security in this field. While you’re working on one project, you’re wondering if you’ll find something else next.”

Further, while talking about his decision to take up acting, he shared, “My family was genuinely very happy that finally someone is going to have a stable income, job security, off days. He (my father) was so happy. He felt like his struggles had finally paid off. But I just knew that I couldn’t do a conventional 9-5 job. I had an offer letter, I’d passed with good marks, but I knew that I’d become depressed if I went ahead with it.”

Sham worked as a stuntman for many years before getting his big break as an independent action director in 1990. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal debuted with 'Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana' in 2012. Now he is gearing up for the release of 'Bad Newz' alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.