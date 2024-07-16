Bad Newz actor Ammy Virk created an unforgettable moment for a sweet little fangirl by gifting her his ring

In Pic: Ammy Virk gifting his ring to a fan

Listen to this article Watch! Bad Newz actor Ammy Virk gifts his ring to a little fan x 00:00

Popular actor and singer Ammy Virk, who is on a promotion spree for his next big entertainer 'Bad Newz', was spotted at a mall in Noida promoting the film alongside co-stars Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal.

During the recent promotional event for 'Bad Newz', Ammy Virk created an unforgettable moment for a sweet little fangirl. People had gathered in hordes to see their favourite celebrities and had queued up for hours just to catch a glimpse. In this crowd was a young girl who had been waiting just to get a sneak peek of Ammy. While shaking hands and greeting the fans, Ammy saw this little girl struggling in the crowd and being lifted by her family to greet the actor.

Ammy immediately noticed this special fan, stroked her hair, and handed over a stylish ring that he was wearing. It left the young fan in absolute disbelief and awe.

The heartwarming gesture of Ammy Virk left not just the young fan but also her entire family beaming with joy. The family of the little girl later took to social media and shared an image of her wearing the ring. While sharing the post, the family wrote, "@AmmyVirk Thank you for wonderful gift."



About the comedy drama Bad Newz:

A rare comedy inspired by true events, 'Bad Newz' explores the comedic side of a rare pregnancy phenomenon, heteropaternal superfecundation. The film unfolds with Saloni (played by Triptii Dimri) discovering that she is pregnant with twins from two different fathers, Akhil (played by Vicky Kaushal) and Gurbir (played by Ammy Virk). This unimaginable scenario sets the stage for a series of sidesplitting and heartwarming events that make for an unforgettable cinematic experience.

The trailer of the film promises a laughter riot. What caught our eye was Katrina Kaif’s poster and Vicky Kaushal being possessive about it.