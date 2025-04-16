Starc bowled two exceptional overs, one in regulation time and another in the Super Over, to guide DC to a nail-biting victory and reclaim the top spot in the points table

KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc (Pic: iplt20/bcci)

Listen to this article IPL 2025: KL Rahul's six and Starc’s precision guide Delhi Capitals past Royals in Super Over x 00:00

Mitchell Starc delivered a match-winning performance under pressure as Delhi Capitals edged out Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling Super Over clash in IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starc bowled two exceptional overs, one in regulation time and another in the Super Over, to guide DC to a nail-biting victory and reclaim the top spot in the points table.

Defending 189, Delhi found themselves in a tense position as RR needed just nine runs off the final over. However, Starc held his nerve brilliantly, conceding only eight runs and taking the game into the season’s first Super Over. Rajasthan could manage just 11 runs in the tie-breaker, courtesy of boundaries from Hetmyer and Parag, but lost two wickets due to poor communication and sharp fielding. Starc returned to bowl the Super Over too, showing exceptional control under pressure.

Chasing 12, Delhi made light work of the target in just four balls. KL Rahul set the tone with a six off the second delivery, and Tristan Stubbs sealed the deal with a composed finish, taking DC home with two balls to spare.

Earlier in the match, the Capitals posted a strong total of 188 for five after being asked to bat first. The innings was built on a solid start from opener Abishek Porel, who played a fluent knock of 49 from 37 deliveries. Porel's technically sound innings, laced with clean strokeplay and clever rotation of the strike, gave DC a steady foundation.

Rahul, batting at No. 3, contributed a steady 38 off 32 balls. Though his strike rate wasn’t ideal, he ensured the innings didn't lose momentum in the middle overs. The real acceleration, however, came through the aggressive strokeplay of skipper Axar Patel and the composed finishing of Stubbs.

Axar played a blistering cameo, smashing 34 from just 14 deliveries, injecting vital momentum in the death overs. Stubbs complemented him brilliantly with an unbeaten 34 off 18 balls, displaying maturity and power-hitting prowess to push the total beyond the 175-mark.

Rajasthan Royals' bowling lacked discipline in the death overs, with Sandeep Sharma conceding 23 runs in the final over. Jofra Archer was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 2 for 32 from his four overs.