IPL 2025 | "You need to do things you wouldn’t normally do": Mitchell Starc

DC’s Mitchell Starc celebrates after dismissing SRH opener Travis Head in Visakhapatnam yesterday. Pic/AFP

Mitchell Starc’s five-wicket haul and Faf Du Plessis’ excellent 50 were the lead acts in Delhi Capitals’ comprehensive seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL match here on Sunday.

Du Plessis (50, 27b, 3x4, 3x6) added 81 runs with his opening partner Jake Fraser-McGurk (38, 32b) as the DC overhauled SRH’s inadequate 163 all out in 16 overs, for their second win on the trot.

Once DC openers made a quick start off the block, the result was never in doubt, but their approach was vastly different.

It was Starc (5-35) who blew away the SRH top-order en route to a sensational five-wicket haul.

‘A fantastic performance’

The left-arm pacer credited the team’s all-round effort for the victory. “It has been a good day, with the ball, in the field, and with the bat. It was a fantastic performance by us today. There’s no ego in bowlers these days.

“As a bowler you’ve got to think out of the box. You need to do things you wouldn’t normally do. It was nice to contribute to the win today, we move forward from here,” Starc said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Guys know what I am going to do, so you need to think out of the box. As an older player you need to find different ways to get batters out. I tried to bowl different balls today, was pretty effective I think.

“It’s a new set of players and they’ve been fantastic. You get to play with new guys, it’s a great group of players. It’s a pretty young group to be fair, looking forward to playing more with them,” Starc added.

Cummins not worried

SRH captain Pat Cummins isn’t losing sleep over back-to-back losses after their explosive start, insisting it’s “too early to worry”.

“It’s too early to worry about being two down. Hopefully, we’ll get back going forward, as I said, we need to have a look at a few of our options. Maybe we just need to do one or two things differently and the results would change. Overall, guys have shown glimpses of what they can do, don’t think we’ll change too much,” Cummins said.

Brief scores

SRH 163 all out in 18.4 overs (A Verma 74, H Klaasen 32; M Starc 5-35, K Yadav 3-22) lost to DC 166-3 in 16 overs (F du Plessis 50, J Fraser-McGurk 38, A Porel 34*; Z Ansari 3-42) by seven wickets

