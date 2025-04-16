The pivotal moment occurred in the 13th over of the innings. Jofra Archer unleashed a sharp, short-pitched delivery that cramped Porel for space

Sanju Samson, Abhishek Porel (Photos: iplt20/BCCI)

Listen to this article Sanju Samson’s DRS howler lets Capitals' Abishek Porel off the leash x 00:00

Delhi Capitals batter Abishek Porel was handed a crucial reprieve during their IPL 2025 encounter against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, courtesy of a glaring DRS oversight by RR skipper Sanju Samson.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pivotal moment occurred in the 13th over of the innings. Jofra Archer unleashed a sharp, short-pitched delivery that cramped Porel for space. Attempting to ramp it over the keeper, the left-hander failed to connect cleanly. From the naked eye, the delivery appeared suspect. Yet, to the astonishment of many, not a single Rajasthan fielder, including wicketkeeper-captain Samson, appealed for a potential edge.

Moments later, UltraEdge confirmed a faint nick off the bat, an unmistakable deviation that should have triggered a review. But with no appeal or DRS taken, Porel escaped unscathed. Given Samson’s vantage point behind the stumps, the missed opportunity was a baffling lapse in judgment and a costly tactical error for Rajasthan.

Fortunately for the Royals, the blunder didn’t prove too damaging. Porel, who was beginning to settle in, was eventually dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga for 49, falling agonisingly short of a half-century that could have tilted the game further in DC’s favour.

DC vs RR live: Match at a glance so far

Earlier in the innings, Delhi struggled to gain early momentum. Promising youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk’s lean run continued as he was dismissed cheaply yet again. Karun Nair’s early departure further compounded the Capitals’ woes. However, the experienced KL Rahul and the composed Abishek Porel stitched together a stabilising partnership, temporarily steadying Delhi's faltering innings.

Their dismissals left Delhi reeling once more, before stand-in captain Axar Patel rose to the occasion with an authoritative counterattack. Batting with intent and clarity, Axar played a fiery cameo, remaining unbeaten on 26 off just 11 deliveries, boasting a striking rate of 236. His aggressive approach injected much-needed energy into Delhi’s innings and shifted momentum back in their favour.

With the innings entering its final stages, the Capitals will be banking on Axar to continue his onslaught and help the team post a formidable total.