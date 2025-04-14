Breaking News
IPL 2025: DC skipper Axar Patel fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate

Updated on: 14 April,2025 11:01 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

While this was DC's first defeat in the tournament, Axar continued to struggle, having gone wicketless in five matches and managing only 67 runs with the bat

IPL 2025: DC skipper Axar Patel fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate

Axar Patel. Pic/PTI

IPL 2025: DC skipper Axar Patel fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate
Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel was fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during his team's 12-run defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians in an IPL game. MI scored 205 for 5 in 20 overs while DC were all out for 193 in 19 overs.


"Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 29 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Patel was fined INR 12 lakhs," the BCCI said in a release.


While this was DC's first defeat in the tournament, Axar continued to struggle, having gone wicketless in five matches and managing only 67 runs with the bat. 


IPL 2025 axar patel delhi capitals mumbai indians cricket news sports news Sports Update

