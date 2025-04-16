Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Horoscope today, April 17: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A wish manifests, but it feels so strange to realize it was not really so important after all.

Cosmic tip: Gently enquire a family member if there is a problem they are struggling with.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A very slow moving negotiation for a project/ deal tests your patience; otherwise career/ business is rewarding. Do monitor blood pressure regularly.

Cosmic tip: Place self-imposed restrictions if wanting to say more than is necessary.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Study the subject in detail, as having little knowledge does more harm. Delayed payments are received. An investment is made. Making time for rest/ relaxation is as important as working.

Cosmic tip: Don’t self-medicate.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Extra focus is required to complete one project on time. Check for loopholes in a contract, correcting them. Take a mini vacation if work permits.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this experience of receiving karmic vindication.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Taking care of family finances and sorting documents keeps you over occupied. Maintain a balance between diet, exercise and getting enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Try not to be judgmental towards someone you care for.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Business travel is revealed. Spending time with visiting relatives is an enjoyable experience. The evening is quiet and restful.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow anyone to step on your toes and don’t do it either.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Much as you want to take that trip overseas, but it’s not possible as of now. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Sort out differences of opinion with a relative (this is positive karma made).

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

An open mind towards a marriage proposal helps life settle down. Do work towards a balanced lifestyle.

Cosmic tip: Trust the Higher Power to begin a more positive karmic cycle for you very shortly.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Finances begin showing signs of improvement. Decisions which involve the full family is the next karmic cycle. Have faith. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Be aware there’s a fine line between truth and fiction.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Wait for a while to discuss a business deal you are still thinking about. Keep cholesterol and blood pressure under control.

Cosmic tip: Spend time with family as they are your true support system.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

This karmic cycle requires extra energy towards work and completing one project on time. Continue being the backbone of the family.

Cosmic tip: Think about a shift in awareness as you read more spiritual literature.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

The regretful mood lifts and you are able to concentrate on today with a lighter heart. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Accept the past for all the experiences taught you. This has been invaluable.