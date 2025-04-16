Breaking News
Updated on: 17 April,2025 05:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Horoscope today, April 17: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 17.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
A wish manifests, but it feels so strange to realize it was not really so important after all. 
Cosmic tip: Gently enquire a family member if there is a problem they are struggling with.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
A very slow moving negotiation for a project/ deal tests your patience; otherwise career/ business is rewarding. Do monitor blood pressure regularly.
Cosmic tip: Place self-imposed restrictions if wanting to say more than is necessary.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Study the subject in detail, as having little knowledge does more harm. Delayed payments are received. An investment is made. Making time for rest/ relaxation is as important as working. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t self-medicate.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Extra focus is required to complete one project on time. Check for loopholes in a contract, correcting them. Take a mini vacation if work permits. 
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this experience of receiving karmic vindication.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Taking care of family finances and sorting documents keeps you over occupied. Maintain a balance between diet, exercise and getting enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Try not to be judgmental towards someone you care for.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Business travel is revealed. Spending time with visiting relatives is an enjoyable experience. The evening is quiet and restful. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t allow anyone to step on your toes and don’t do it either.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Much as you want to take that trip overseas, but it’s not possible as of now. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Sort out differences of opinion with a relative (this is positive karma made).

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
An open mind towards a marriage proposal helps life settle down. Do work towards a balanced lifestyle.
Cosmic tip: Trust the Higher Power to begin a more positive karmic cycle for you very shortly.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Finances begin showing signs of improvement. Decisions which involve the full family is the next karmic cycle. Have faith. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Be aware there’s a fine line between truth and fiction.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Wait for a while to discuss a business deal you are still thinking about. Keep cholesterol and blood pressure under control. 
Cosmic tip: Spend time with family as they are your true support system.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
This karmic cycle requires extra energy towards work and completing one project on time. Continue being the backbone of the family. 
Cosmic tip: Think about a shift in awareness as you read more spiritual literature.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
The regretful mood lifts and you are able to concentrate on today with a lighter heart. Health is good. 
Cosmic tip: Accept the past for all the experiences taught you. This has been invaluable.

