Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ammy Virk recalls how he gave his own car for two action sequence shoots in Bad Newz

Ammy Virk recalls how he gave his own car for two action sequence shoots in ‘Bad Newz’

Updated on: 15 July,2024 11:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Ammy Virk recently appeared on the latest episode of Bombay Journey with Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal.

Ammy Virk recalls how he gave his own car for two action sequence shoots in ‘Bad Newz’

Ammy Virk/Raj M Patil

Ammy Virk recalls how he gave his own car for two action sequence shoots in ‘Bad Newz’
Actor-singer Ammy Virk, who predominantly works in the Punjabi industry, and is now currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Bad Newz’, has shared that his own car was used during an action sequence of the film.


Ammy Virk recently appeared on the latest episode of Bombay Journey with Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, and said, “They needed a car to shoot a sequence in the film. They wanted to shoot an action sequence in Mussoorie. The unit wasn’t able to find an SUV at a reasonable rate.”


He further mentioned, “I asked them to take my car. The action team of the film looked at me and said, ‘are you sure we could take it’.”


Ammy then told them in jest, “You will only drive it, and not roll down the mountain, right?” At this point, Vicky and show host Siddharth Alambayan were in splits.

Ammy then said, “I spoke with Taapsee Pannu, and she told me, ‘Are you crazy? I would have never given them my car’.”

Meanwhile, ‘Bad Newz’ which also stars ‘Animal’ star Triptii Dimri, is set to release in theatres on July 19.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

