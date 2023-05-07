Exclusive! Ammy Virk shares his true feelings about shooting with a lion and snake for collab with Divine

The duo has collaborated on 'Busy Getting Paid'

Popular actor-singer Ammy Virk who recently collaborated with Divine for 'Busy Getting Paid' got into a candid chat with mid-day.com where he spoke about their association, shooting the music video and much more!

Sharing his true feelings about filming the video with a lion and snake, he admitted he was terrified. Ammy said, "It was a tough shoot. I had to hold the snake and keep it around my neck. They told me that it is not poisonous but I was worried that I may be unable to breathe. It was the first time that I was attempting such a stunt, even if they apologize later I may not be alive to hear that 'sorry.' I was told to take a walk holding the lion and I refused saying 'I don't want 'Busy Getting Paid' to be my last song. I was tied to the chair and the lion would come near me but I was beyond his reach." He added that he feels "blessed" that the lion was a bit unwell on the day of shoot and wasn't very active. He recalled, "The snake was very heavy and I had to tackle him slowly. I touched him softly and he kept roaming around me."

Speaking about the collaboration with Divine he had, "Initially I was to do the song solo. There was a bit of hip-hop but my style which is folk was retained. Collaborations are in trend these days and we also wanted to make our song big. We shortlisted a lot of artistes from Punjab and outside, including international artistes. Finally we decided to start with India and spoke to Divine who agreed to the collaboration. The song got delayed a bit though it was ready since a year and half."

